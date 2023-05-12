Liverpool haven’t contacted Brighton & Hove Albion over a summer move for midfielder Alexis Mac Allister at Anfield, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Jurgen Klopp will look to rebuild his options in the centre of the park for his Reds squad in the upcoming transfer window.

Liverpool transfer news – Alexis Mac Allister

According to The Telegraph, the club’s new sporting director Jorg Schmadtke will have to look at cheaper alternatives as the club refuse to get drawn into auctions with wealthier Premier League rivals.

The Reds have already missed out on Jude Bellingham and Aurelian Tchoumeni but are under no illusions that midfielder reinforcements are required.

“Alternatives, like Alexis Mac Allister, Mason Mount and Matheus Nunes are being sought, but the reality is that for all the success, the club has to source talent away from the kind of names that are likely to draw them into auctions with wealthier rivals,” said journalist Sam Wallace in his piece for the publication.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports News have revealed that Liverpool will have to pay more than £70m each for Brighton midfielders Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo if they are to lure the Amex Stadium outfit into a sale this summer.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has recently told GIVEMESPORT that a Reds move for Mac Allister is now “one to watch” this summer.

And Jones believes that Liverpool like the player, but contact hasn’t been made with Brighton over his services.

What has Jones said about Liverpool and Mac Allister?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “I think it’s just moved forward too fast, to be honest.

“I've got no doubt that Liverpool like the player, and I don't doubt that Brighton would sell him.

“But I don't think this is on the verge of happening right now, and I think that is probably what the briefing is from Brighton at the moment.

“There hasn't been any official contact. It isn't on the verge of happening, so it's easy to play it down.”

How has Mac Allister’s transfer value changed?

Retrospectively, Brighton’s £7m capture of Mac Allister from Argentinos Juniors in January 2019 looks to have represented excellent value for money.

The 16-cap Argentina international was valued at €16m (close to £14m) by Transfermarkt at the beginning of 2022.

However, an impressive campaign and further upturn in form has raised his stock to a figure of €42m (£36.5m), implying that the Seagulls could make a considerable profit on the South American heading into the summer window.

With the Santa Rosa-born star being a key figure in Brighton’s push for European football and Argentina’s World Cup triumph, the 24-year-old has made a name for himself on a continental and global stage.

And Klopp may figure he could be the perfect midfield option to inject some fresh energy into the Anfield outfit next term.