Liverpool “need to push” if they are to complete the signing of Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Jurgen Klopp will look to revamp his options in the centre of the park in his Reds squad in the upcoming transfer window, with Romano tweeting on Saturday evening that the club may be edging closer to agreeing personal terms with the World Cup winner.

Liverpool transfer news – Alexis Mac Allister

According to Goal, Mac Allister is keen on a move to Liverpool, and May is seen as a key month in determining the 24-year-old’s future.

The same publication reports that Anfield sources have dismissed that a £70m deal is close to completion, but the player’s desire to make the switch makes life easier for the Reds in their quest to secure his signature.

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi has hinted that Mac Allister, alongside Moises Caicedo, could depart the Amex Stadium this summer, telling the media that he knows “the policy” of the club.

But with James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain leaving the Merseyside outfit at the end of the season, Liverpool must secure midfield replacements as they look to rebuild this summer.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Reds’ chances of signing Mac Allister are “looking good” ahead of the transfer window.

But Romano says that Liverpool need to continue to push for his signature to avoid opening the race up to other clubs during the market.

What has Romano said about Liverpool and Mac Allister?

When speaking about Liverpool’s pursuit of Mac Allister, Romano told GIVEMESPORT: “They need to continue. They need to push if they want to complete this deal. Otherwise, this could become an open race for other clubs too.”

The latter point may relate to Chelsea, with Romano's Saturday evening tweet saying that likely incoming manager Mauricio Pochettino appreciates the player.

Would Mac Allister be a regular at Liverpool?

All signs would point to Mac Allister slotting into Klopp’s regular starting XI should he put pen to paper on a contract at Anfield.

The World Cup winner has already displayed that he can perform to a high standard in the Premier League this season and could give some added impetus to an ageing midfield.

With Fabinho, Thiago and Jordan Henderson aged between 29 and 32, the South American would significantly reduce the average age of the Reds squad.

And with Liverpool set for a midfield reshuffle this summer, Mac Allister’s arrival would be a signing that fits the club’s philosophy of having high-intensity midfielders at a relatively young age.

Therefore, FSG should do everything to get a deal over the line in the coming weeks.