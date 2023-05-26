Liverpool feel like negotiations on personal terms with Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister are “pretty much done”, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Jurgen Klopp is looking to rebuild his Reds squad this summer.

Liverpool transfer news – Alexis Mac Allister

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, speaking on his YouTube channel, Liverpool are advancing in negotiations for Mac Allister as the Reds look to bolster their options in the middle of the park in the upcoming transfer window.

The Merseyside outfit have already confirmed that James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita will leave Anfield at the end of their contracts this summer, whilst Arthur Melo’s loan spell from Juventus will not be made into a permanent deal.

Sky Sports News have recently reported that buying clubs will have to pay more than £70m to secure the signature of either Mac Allister or Moises Caicedo, with Brighton keen to squeeze every last penny out of a potential sale.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has recently suggested to GIVEMESPORT that a deal between the Seagulls and Liverpool for the Argentinian could suit all parties if completed “as soon as possible.”

And Jacobs believes that negotiations on the player's side are almost done, and it’s now about Liverpool agreeing on a deal with Brighton to prevent a hijack from other vultures like Chelsea.

What has Jacobs said about Liverpool and Mac Allister?

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: “I think Liverpool feel like the player side is pretty much done, and they have no worries that Mac Allister won’t agree on terms with them. It's all about Liverpool moving fast and agreeing on something with Brighton to prevent any hijack, particularly from Chelsea.”

Would Mac Allister be a good signing for Liverpool?

With Liverpool set to lose four midfielders at the end of the season, Mac Allister’s signing could be considered a necessity for the Reds.

The 24-year-old is likely to add more attacking flair in the centre of the park than James Milner and Naby Keita after registering 12 goals and three assists this campaign.

And with Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara acting in a deep-lying role, Mac Allister may be the perfect dovetail to the duo as Klopp looks to turn his midfield into a more expansive unit.

Therefore, there is no reason to suggest that Mac Allister wouldn’t immediately walk into Liverpool’s starting XI as the Reds look to upgrade their options in the centre of the park.