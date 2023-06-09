Liverpool signing Alexis Mac Allister "walks straight into" the side and will start the first game of the season, Ste Hoare of The Redmen TV has told GIVEMESPORT.

Mac Allister has reportedly agreed to join Liverpool from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Liverpool latest transfer news - Alexis Mac Allister

Mac Allister was set to make a £55 million move to Liverpool, with a medical arranged, as per BBC Sport. Fabrizio Romano, however, is now reporting that the Reds have paid only £35 million for the Argentina midfielder, who was an integral part of their victorious 2022 World Cup squad.

Romano had previously stated that the buyout clause would be significantly less than the widely-reported £60 million fee and Mac Allister has joined on a five-year deal until 2028.

What has Hoare said about Liverpool and Mac Allister?

Hoare told GIVEMESPORT: "Mac Allister gets into Liverpool's best team, he's of that quality where he walks straight into the side and that's what we need. I'm hugely encouraged that Liverpool wanted to get the business done early, so to get it done before the window even opens - our first transfer - is huge really.

"He's a quality player. He's played tons of league games, he's played in the World Cup, he knows what the league is all about. He'll be in Liverpool's first team, first game of the season. And then we'll go from there. Absolutely delighted."

Will Mac Allister solve Liverpool's midfield problems?

With Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and James Milner all leaving Liverpool this summer, and Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho all showing serious signs of ageing, Jurgen Klopp desperately needs to overhaul his midfield in the upcoming transfer window.

The 24-year-old Mac Allister is a massive first step towards this, as he can play in a number of roles in Klopp's midfield, either as part of a double-pivot, a box-to-box midfielder or even as a more attacking '10' behind the forwards. As such, Mac Allister's flexibility means he is effectively an upgrade on any of the current starters, depending on which other midfielders are brought in.

That is the crucial part - even more quality is needed. Mac Allister alone is not going to help Liverpool challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title alone next season. At least one more midfielder of his calibre is needed, with two more ideal. This may, however, prove to be unrealistic given the budget limitations Klopp has hinted at, particularly when discussing a move for Jude Bellingham that never materialised.