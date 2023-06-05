Liverpool’s imminent signing Alexis Mac Allister is “excited about the offer” to move to Anfield, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Jurgen Klopp looks set to make the first addition of what could be a busy summer transfer window for his Reds squad.

Liverpool transfer news – Alexis Mac Allister

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Mac Allister’s move from Brighton & Hove Albion to Liverpool is a done deal, having indicated that the Reds will sign the midfielder for less than £45m.

The Italian journalist believes the South American has put pen to paper on a five-year deal running until the summer of 2028, with the Merseyside outfit due to pay his buy-out clause in the coming days.

Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the attack-minded player is “very excited” about moving to Anfield in the coming days, despite the club missing out on qualification for next season’s Champions League.

And the journalist has now claimed that having spoken to a source last weekend, the deal could be completed in the next 48 hours and that “very little” can go wrong with the transfer’s completion.

What has Jones said about Liverpool and Mac Allister?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “Liverpool have been confident over this since the end of the season. It's accelerated since the end of last week when the season finished.

“We saw Mac Allister show his emotion in the final game of the season. But, as we said before, that has nothing to do with what’s to come because he's certainly excited about the offer he had on the table from Liverpool early on.

“I spoke to somebody on Sunday about this. The expectation was that the next 48 hours would be key. I imagine very little can go wrong with this deal, and Alexis Mac Allister will be a Liverpool player very soon.”

Would Mac Allister be a good signing for Liverpool?

After helping Brighton claim their place in next season’s Europa League, Mac Allister will feel that his performances have earned him a move to one of the world’s biggest football clubs.

The 16-cap Argentina international hit the back of the net 12 times and registered three assists in 40 appearances as the Seagulls finished sixth in the Premier League, as well as reaching an FA Cup semi-final this term.

An impressive average WhoScored rating of 7.05 for the 24-year-old’s displays in the top flight ranks him as the second-best-performing player in Roberto De Zerbi’s squad behind Solly March, indicating how vital he was to the side’s success.

Therefore, it looks as though Mac Allister’s experience of Premier League football, backed up by his impressive returns this campaign, makes this a failsafe signing for Klopp’s Liverpool outfit.