Liverpool target Alexis Mac Allister could be 'one to watch' this summer as rumours swirl over him potentially leaving Brighton & Hove Albion, CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The 24-year-old has been impressive for the Seagulls this season as they look to bring European football to the South Coast.

Liverpool latest transfer news - Alexis Mac Allister

Recently, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano dropped some insight on Liverpool's pursuit of Mac Allister on his YouTube channel, stating: “Among the priorities for Liverpool remains Mason Mount, he is a player since February in their list and Alexis Mac Allister is another one they appreciate and they will have contacts with the camp of Mac Allister very soon, it could be in the next two or three weeks.”

The Guardian report that Liverpool are not the only Premier League side in the mix to sign the Argentina international. Chelsea and Manchester United are also plotting a swoop for his services in the forthcoming transfer window.

According to The Daily Mail, any prospective suitors that are in for Mac Allister may need to part ways with a hefty sum to entice him away from the Seagulls, with one agent saying: "Brighton want bingo numbers for Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo this summer and we are not talking two little ducks."

Football Insider claim that Brighton have slapped a £70 million price tag on Mac Allister and that could be enough to tempt the South Coast club to accept an offer for him.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Alexis Mac Allister?

CBS Sports journalist Jacobs has been told that Mac Allister will want to seal a move away from Brighton in the early period of the summer transfer window to avoid his chances of leaving the club deteriorating.

Jacobs told GMS: "One outgoing might create a roadblock for another outgoing [At Brighton] and that's why I think McAllister, from what I'm told, wants to try and push for a move in the early days of the window to make sure that first of all, his future is clarified, but second of all, no one else exits the door from Brighton that makes his own exit less likely. Liverpool are one to watch there."

What are Alexis Mac Allister's stats like this season at Brighton?

Before Brighton's FA Cup semi-final meeting with Manchester United on Sunday, Mac Allister has managed to notch 10 goals and two assists in 30 appearances across all competitions this term for the Seagulls, as per Transfermarkt.

WhoScored also notes that the £50k-a-week ace has achieved an average rating of 7.07/10 for his displays this term, making him their third-most consistent performer at the Amex Stadium behind Solly March and Kaoru Mitoma.

With Liverpool known to be in the hunt for midfield reinforcements this summer, Mac Allister could end up being a very smart piece of business by Jurgen Klopp if he can tempt him to move to Anfield.