Liverpool could sign Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister at Anfield “as soon as possible” to suit all parties, transfer insider Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Jurgen Klopp requires a rebuild of his Reds squad heading into the summer transfer window.

Liverpool transfer news – Alexis Mac Allister

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are close to an agreement on personal terms with Mac Allister as they seek to secure his signature at the earliest possible opportunity.

The Italian journalist also claimed that Manchester City are not in the race to hijack the 24-year-old’s switch to Anfield despite reports elsewhere.

Earlier this month, Sky Sports News reported that Brighton would demand over £70m for each of Moises Caicedo and Mac Allister, with the Seagulls looking to earn top dollar for two of their most prized assets.

Romano had previously told GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool “need to push” to complete the signing of Mac Allister to avoid other clubs vying for his signature during the transfer window.

And Jones believes Liverpool should respect the valuation Brighton have placed on his head but thinks the imminent completion of a transfer would suit all parties.

What has Jones said about Liverpool and Mac Allister?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “I think it suits all parties that it's done as soon as possible. I think everybody's got their head around that Mac Allister will be leaving Brighton, and there's no point in that situation dragging on. I think it's important that Liverpool respect the valuation on his head.”

Would Mac Allister be a good signing for Liverpool?

With Arsenal and Manchester United now sharing an interest in Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, Mac Allister could be the perfect alternative to the England international.

Much like Mount, the Brighton star is comfortable being deployed in most positions in the middle of the park, having operated in both a defensive and attacking midfield role this season.

The 16-cap Argentina international has registered 15 goal contributions across 38 appearances this term, playing an integral role in the Seagulls’ qualification for European football next season.

And the Santa Rosa-born star has become an essential figure for his national team, having played in La Albiceleste’s final six games on their road to World Cup glory in December, producing a singular goal and assist in that time.

With competition for Mount’s signature ramping up, Liverpool’s recruitment staff may focus on tying Mac Allister to a deal at Anfield before other Premier League vultures begin to circle.

And with Klopp’s midfield needing work following the expiration of four players’ contracts in the middle of the park, Mac Allister’s signature would go some way to building a positive start to a new era on the red half of Merseyside.