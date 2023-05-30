Liverpool are expected to make a move for Brighton & Hove Albion star Alexis Mac Allister at Anfield this summer, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

Jurgen Klopp is set for a rebuild of his midfield in his Reds squad this summer.

Liverpool transfer news – Alexis Mac Allister

According to TYC Sports journalist Cesar Luis Merlo, Mac Allister’s father, who acts as his agent will travel from Argentina in an attempt to secure his move to Liverpool in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed that sources expect the 24-year-old to clarify his future by the end of next week, with personal terms with the Anfield outfit close to being agreed upon.

Brighton are thought to have slapped a price tag of over £70m on Mac Allister’s head, as the Seagulls brace themselves for interest for him and midfielder Moises Caicedo this summer.

CBS reporter Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Reds are in advanced talks over a deal for the South American as Klopp looks to bolster his options in the middle of the park.

And Sheth believes that if Mac Allister indicates he wants a move to Liverpool to happen now, then there is “potential” for a deal.

What has Sheth said about Liverpool and Mac Allister?

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: “Brighton's argument to Alexis Mac Allister would be, ‘You're going to play in the same competition [Europa League], so why don't you give us another season?’

“But money will talk if Liverpool go for him, which we expect them to do, and meet Brighton’s asking price, and Mac Allister says, ‘Look, I want to make that move now’, then there's a potential for that deal to happen.”

Would Mac Allister be a good signing for Liverpool?

With Liverpool also interested in Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, Mac Allister could be an effective alternative for the England star should the Reds fail in their bid to sign the former.

The 16-cap Argentina international has enjoyed a more productive campaign than the Blues man, having bagged 12 goals and provided three assists across 40 appearances.

Mount has only registered nine goal contributions, hinting he may not be as effective in the final third as his Brighton counterpart.

And with Manchester United looking to steal a march on the signature of Mount, Klopp may feel the club’s time is better used securing Mac Allister’s services at Anfield as the Reds look to replace Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, James Milner and Arthur Melo.

Therefore, Liverpool will hope that a deal to sign Mac Allister can be wrapped up imminently as they look to make the first of several required additions this summer.