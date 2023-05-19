Alexis Mac Allister is a priority transfer target for Liverpool this summer and although it is a 'yes' from the player, the deal is not yet complete, Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT.

Discussions are at an 'advanced' stage but Romano has clarified that despite his previous impression that the move was done and dusted, there is still work to be done.

Latest Liverpool news - Alexis Mac Allister

Speculation has been mounting for some months that Mac Allister will be moving to Anfield in the summer, with Brighton prepared to sell their World Cup-winning central midfielder for the right price.

According to the Mirror, Brighton are holding out for £70 million, with the same report stating the Argentine international may favour a move to a team with Champions League football. Liverpool are currently fifth in the Premier League table and will need either Newcastle or Manchester United to slip up significantly to snatch a top-four spot with only two games remaining.

In contrast, Mac Allister is understood to be 'keen' on a move to Liverpool this summer, as per GOAL. Although the player's contract does not expire until June 2025 he is seen as the more viable target over teammate Moises Caicedo, who signed a fresh deal with Brighton in March - running until 2027.

What has Romano said about Liverpool and Mac Allister?

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: "Mac Allister is one of the priority targets for Liverpool but it's not something completed. Let me clarify, because the feeling I had in the last few weeks was 'Okay, it's a done deal, Mac Allister will join Liverpool.' Not yet.

"It is advanced. It's a 'yes' from the player's side but is not completed yet. And so I will keep that open at the moment."

Is Mac Allister the central midfield player to solve Liverpool's problems?

Mac Allister can perform in a variety of midfield roles and does so effectively for Brighton, whether that's as a holding player in a double pivot, a box-to-box central midfielder or even as a traditional number '10'. In that regard, he could function as something of a belated replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum at Liverpool: a top-quality Swiss army knife for Klopp to utilise as he wishes depending on the scenario.

Even if Mac Allister was bought simply to replace Jordan Henderson, that alone would be a significant upgrade to Liverpool's starting lineup heading into next season.