Liverpool number one Alisson Becker once named a surprising Premier League striker as the toughest opponent he has ever faced. The Brazilian is widely regarded to be one of, if not the best goalkeeper in the world, and re-emphasised that in an incredible performance against Paris Saint-Germain, where he was given a 9/10 rating by L'Equipe.

Very few people have been able to get the better of Alisson since he stepped foot on English soil, with quality attackers such as Erling Haaland and Alexander Isak all having their difficulties. However, the 32-year-old once revealed that a player who has never scored more than 10 Premier League goals in a single season was more difficult to come up against than these world-class stars.

Alisson Names Michail Antonio as His Toughest Ever Opponent

The Brazilian described the West Ham frontman as 'annoying'