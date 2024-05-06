Highlights Liverpool are without a home clean sheet since mid-December despite a 4-2 victory over Tottenham on Sunday.

Alisson Becker's frustrations were evident as Liverpool let Spurs score two late goals.

Darwin Nunez was another player angry on the day - perhaps having again started on the substitutes' bench.

A frustrated Alisson Becker caught the attention of many this weekend in Liverpool's 4-2 victory over Tottenham. Contrary to being on the winning side in Jürgen Klopp's penultimate Anfield outing, the Brazilian international bore the brunt of a harsh home concession record.

Liverpool initially strode out into a dominant 4-0 lead as Mohamed Salah, Andrew Robertson and Cody Gakpo netted for the hosts before a Harvey Elliott screamer looked to seal a top day all round. However, Richarlison and Son Heung-min notched two late consolations, meaning Liverpool continue a troublesome record that sees them without a home clean sheet since mid-December.

Klopp Acknowledges Defensive Frailties

As the Athletic's James Pearce reported, Liverpool looked to have "clocked off" from a position of "complete dominance at 4-0 up." The Reds haven’t kept a clean sheet at home in the league for nearly six months, and with "Alisson’s displeasure at that wait being extended clear for all to see".

“We lost a bit of organisation,” explained Klopp. “It’s not great but it’s human. We were outstanding until we were not good.”

According to Pearce, that sentiment "was the club’s season in microcosm — scintillating at times, baffling at others – but the good far outweighed the bad." The journalist continued, "Klopp’s long goodbye is reaching an emotional crescendo. Two games to go with third place secured. Sunday changed the mood after Liverpool’s recent woes and shone a light on some of the riches Slot will inherit."

Although collective mood may have improved, it was still noticeable that Alisson wasn't the only Liverpool player showing his frustrations. Darwin Nunez was highlighted as particularly tetchy when he was introduced 15 minutes from the end. Fellow Liverpool-based Athletic journalist Andy Jones said on the 'Walk On' podcast:

"It was a very strange performance from Nunez. He looked like he had a bit of a bee in his bonnet when he was coming on. I think there was a point where he reacted really angrily to someone having a go at him. There were times that he wasn't getting back into position, but then in the next moment he was charging round the field pressing."

'Complacency' Chatter Rears its Head Again

As Pearce earlier stated, the weekend's performance underlines the positives for Slot as he takes over at high-scoring Liverpool. However, with conceding late, and couple of key men becoming frustrated - Slot will also have to deal with a real bogey word of late. Complacency.

Pearce noted that "a bit of complacency crept in", while the "array of substitutions made it disjointed and allowed Tottenham to half the deficit." This isn't new as a 3-0 defeat by Atalanta at Anfield sparked wild conversation back in April - playing a huge part in Klopp's side being knocked out of the Europa League at the Quarter-final stage.

As per GiveMeSport, Liverpool writer David Lynch didn't mince his words on social media: