Key Takeaways Alisson Becker's performance against Girona highlighted his unparalleled goalkeeping in securing victory.

Liverpool will face challenges with Caoimhin Kelleher potentially leaving as other clubs show interest in his talent.

Kelleher has proven his worth with crucial saves, positioning him as a top goalkeeper for a new era.

As impressive as Caoimhin Kelleher has been this season, Liverpool must feel invincible with Alisson Becker back between the posts. His return on Tuesday night only reinforced this, as the Brazilian made his comeback look effortless, playing a key role in ensuring Liverpool’s unbeaten Champions League run continued without a hitch as the Reds secured a 1-0 victory over Girona.

Mohamed Salah once again proved to be the difference between the two sides on a chilly evening in Catalonia. After Luis Diaz was trodden-on in the box just beyond the hour-mark, the Egyptian calmly buried the penalty, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way to score his 50th Champions League goal. But while praise will naturally fall on his shoulders, it was the calming presence and heroics of his teammate at the other end that ultimately secured the victory.

Liverpool have certainly shown they can cope without their number one goalkeeper, going on an 18-game unbeaten run as the Arne Slot revolution lifts the Reds to the top of both the Champions League and Premier League. However, with the arrival of Georgian Euro 2024 star Giorgi Mamardashvilli next summer and Alisson firmly holding the title of the world's best goalkeeper, Kelleher's opportunity to play the role of main character at another club is now surely on the horizon.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: During Liverpool's ongoing 18-game unbeaten run, Caoimhin Kelleher has played a key role in securing eight clean sheets, accounting for 44.4% of their matches.

Alisson's Performance Versus Girona

He was thrown into the deep end against a promising Girona frontline

With Liverpool still yet to lose in the Champions League under their new manager, a matchup against Girona would typically present an ideal opportunity to ease an injured player back into action. The Catalan side is in a period of transition, having undergone significant changes over the summer, and their current ninth-place position in La Liga would suggest there was little threat to their superior opponents.

But this was not to be, as the Reds would soon learn. Alisson was thrown in the deep end, having been forced into action five times across the full match. From speculative, long-range efforts to point-blank solo attempts, the Brazilian was never short of things to do, as the defenders right in front of him could often be spotted at sea throughout the night.

With 41 touches, four saves inside the box, one sweeper-keeper action, eight recoveries, two successful long balls, and an impressive 86% pass success rate, the 32-year-old made his return look effortless, picking up a Man of the Match award in the process. It was a stunning performance Liverpool fans have grown accustomed to over the years, but one often forgotten about when his understudy has been given the spotlight.

Alisson's performance vs Girona in numbers Minutes played 90 Touches 41 Saves 5 Recoveries 8 Sweeper-keeper actions 1 Successful long balls 2 Pass success rate 86%

Kelleher's Time At Liverpool Is Coming To An End

The Cork-born understudy is fully deserving of taking the number one shirt elsewhere

With Alisson’s recurring injury issues at Liverpool, Caoimhin Kelleher’s importance to the team has grown significantly. Stepping into big shoes whenever called upon, Kelleher has been nothing short of sensational so much so that at one point, some fans even preferred sticking with him over the Brazilian star.

Hailed as "brilliant" by Liverpool icon Ronnie Whelan, the Irishman has delivered in crucial moments, earning the Reds vital points time and again. It’s no surprise that numerous clubs are keen to secure his signature, and it’s easy to envision him becoming a regular starter for one of the world’s top teams in the near future. As things stand, the 25-year-old is arguably the best backup goalkeeper in the game. Should he depart Anfield next summer, he’ll leave with an impressive CV, including key roles in Liverpool’s FA Cup and two League Cup triumphs under Jurgen Klopp.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Caoimhin Kelleher has saved four of the six penalties he has faced for club and country. He also holds the Liverpool club record for penalty shootout saves, having stopped six spot-kicks across four Carabao Cup ties, and famously scored the Reds' 11th penalty in their 2022 EFL Cup final victory over Chelsea.

A report from June suggested that Kelleher would prefer to remain in the Premier League if he leaves Merseyside. However, given his tour de force this term, there are likely plenty of blank cheques awaiting him on the table of top clubs across Europe. If Alisson’s return signals the end of Kelleher’s time at Anfield, he’ll depart having made 111 appearances across youth and senior levels, amassing 33 clean sheets along the way and rightly earning his status as a cult hero.