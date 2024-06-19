Highlights Liverpool are considering a move for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi this summer.

Guehi is highly valued by Crystal Palace and is also wanted by several other Premier League clubs.

The potential price tag for Guehi is around £65m; Manchester United are among the other interested suitors.

After the departure this summer of long-term defender Joel Matip, Liverpool are monitoring Crystal Palace man Marc Guehi as an option for their backline this window; but they are far from alone in his list of suitors, according to the Daily Mail.

Arne Slot will have to compete with the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham this summer window if they hope to bring the 23-year-old England centre-back to Anfield, with Crystal Palace far from likely to let him leave on the cheap.

Guehi, who starred in England's 1-0 win over Serbia to kick off their Euro 2024 campaign, has two years remaining on his contract at Selhurst Park, and Crystal Palace may be unwilling to let him enter into the final year of this deal, which has now seen the top six sharks start to circle.

Marc Guehi joined Palace in 2021, and has made 111 appearances for the club.

Guehi Could be in Demand After Euro 2024

Several clubs in the Premier League have expressed interest

Since his arrival at Selhurst Park from Chelsea, the club he developed at as a youngster and spent two seasons on loan at Swansea City from, Guehi has outed himself as one of the Premier League's top tier center-backs.

Calm in possession and just as adept at distributing the ball as he is winning it back, Guehi is only likely to get better at Palace under the tutelage of Oliver Glasner, who has made an amazing start to his time at the helm of the club.

However, the Premier League's top clubs are starting to express a severe interest now in Guehi, with the 23-year-old said to not be responding to any transfer rumours as of now, as he is focusing on a Euros campaign in which he is already starring for England having been called "exceptional" by Joe Hart following the opening win against Serbia.

Palace are said to be exploring the possibility of inserting a release clause into Guehi's contract, a tactic that saw Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze commit their futures to the club amidst heavy outside interest.

Guehi Will be Expensive for Liverpool

He is valued at £65m by Crystal Palace

If Crystal Palace are unable to tie Guehi down to a new deal, it is highly unlikely that he will leave for a meager sum with the talented defender valued at around £65m by his club.

Any release clause that is inserted into a hypothetical new deal will likely be in excess of that, so the several top-six clubs interested in his signature are unlikely to be put off by the sum, with Liverpool and Manchester United in particular being both big admirers of Guehi, and in dire need of a new center-back.

Guehi has put any decision over his future on hold as he focuses on England’s Euro 2024 campaign in Germany.

However, when he returns from international duty, Palace are set to explore the possibility of offering the talented defender a contract extension.

It remains to be seen whether Guehi would even be open to signing fresh terms given the fact there is likely to be top level interest in him over the coming weeks.

Related Who is Liverpool and Man Utd Target Leny Yoro Find out why the French teenager has multiple Premier League giants competing for his signature.

Statistics according to Transfermarkt - correct as of 18-06-24.