Liverpool will have to fork out around £86 million to sign Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Jamie Gittens, who is also on Chelsea's radar, according to SPORTBILD's Christian Falk on his Daily Briefing.

Gittens is the latest star to enjoy a meteoric rise at Dortmund, and a big-money move could be on the horizon amid growing interest in his services from the Premier League and, inevitably, Bayern Munich. He's bagged seven goals and four assists in 19 Bundesliga games, including an opener in a 1-1 draw against Vincent Kompany's Bavarians.

Arne Slot's attack has been firing on all cylinders this season, but the Reds are keeping tabs on Gittens and could swoop next summer. The 20-year-old arrived at Signal Iduna Park in the summer of 2022, joining the club's esteemed academy from Manchester City's youth system.

Dortmund Slap £86M Price-Tag On Gittens Amid Liverpool And Chelsea Interest

The Queue Is Growing For The England U21 International

Liverpool and Chelsea could battle it out for Gittens, although a potential transfer tug-of-war will likely occur next summer rather than in the current window. Bayern are also in the picture but feel they will struggle to pull off a deal if they are up against the 'very serious' interest from the Premier League heavyweights.

Dortmund are expected to listen to offers upwards of £86 million (€100 million) for Gittens if the German outfit fail to qualify for the UEFA Champions League, and that's becoming increasingly likely. Nuri Sahin was sacked last week, with the club sitting 11th in the Bundesliga table, six points off the top four after 19 games.

Jamie Gittens Stats (Bundesliga 2024-25) Appearances 19 Goals 7 Assists 3 Big Chances Created 5 Successful Dribbles 3.0 (53%) Ground Duels Won 5.5 (52%)

Liverpool may be eyeing the youngest English player in history to score against Real Madrid as a potential long-term option for either wing, especially with Mohamed Salah's contract saga yet to be concluded. The Egyptian will need to be replaced with an adequate attacking talent should he leave Anfield when his current deal expires at the end of the season.

Federico Chiesa was the only offensive signing made by the Reds during last summer's transfer window, paving the way for Slot to be backed with an attacking acquisition this year. The Italian winger has also struggled to impress since arriving from Juventus, and there are already suggestions that he's close to being offloaded.

The Merseyside giants may need to see off interest from Chelsea, who continue to eye wingers despite the long pool of attackers already at Enzo Maresca's disposal. Gittens was born in London and started his youth career with Reading before moving to Manchester City in 2018.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 25/01/2025.

Related Antonio Conte Wants to Sign 'World-Class' Liverpool Star in January The Liverpool star is garnering interest from all regions of the globe amid a lack of game time.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox