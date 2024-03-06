Highlights Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola went head-to-head for the first time in the Premier League back in 2016, with Klopp's Liverpool beating Guardiola's City 4-3 at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola could potentially go head-to-head for the final time in the Premier League when Manchester City and Liverpool face off at Anfield on Sunday afternoon. The German announced back in January that he would be leaving the Reds at the end of the 2023/24 season, bringing an end to his nine-year spell in England.

During his time in charge of the club, the former Borussia Dortmund boss has formed quite a rivalry with Guardiola, as both Liverpool and City have been locking horns for well over five years now, since the pair moved to England with their respective clubs.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Pep Guardiola has lost more games to Jürgen Klopp than any other manager he's faced (10), while Klopp has lost more games to Guardiola than any other manager he's faced (11).

Fans will remember the famous game in 2018 when the Merseyside outfit edged a 4-3 thriller at Anfield, while the Manchester giants' 4-1 win against the Reds side last year will live long in the memory of a lot of City fans. There'll be quite a few supporters from both clubs looking back at the first Premier League meeting between Klopp and Guardiola - which took place in December 2016. An early first-half goal from Georgino Wijnaldum was enough to give Liverpool all three points, but where are the players from the two starting elevens now?

Liverpool's Starting Lineup

No Players Remain From First Man City Clash

While no players from the starting eleven are still at the club, Trent Alexander-Arnold, who's now regarded as one of the best defenders in the world, was an unused substitute back in 2016.

Simon Mignolet started between the sticks at Anfield. The former Belgium international spent six years with the Merseyside outfit, playing a part in their Champions League triumph in 2019, before leaving that year to return to his home nation - currently playing for Club Brugge.

In defence, Nathaniel Clyne's career with Liverpool was mostly affected by unfortunate injuries. Eventually replaced by Alexander-Arnold, the former England international is still playing in the Premier League after joining Crystal Palace in 2020. Dejan Lovern established himself as a bit of an icon during his time at the club. After six years at Anfield, the centre back is still kicking the ball around, plying his trade with Ligue 1 side Lyon.

Ragnar Klavan was brought in for cover due to the club's injury issues but failed to nail down a place in the starting eleven. Leaving in 2018, the Estonian is still playing football, believe it or not, and is back home playing for JK Tallinna Kalev. While coming up through the ranks as a midfielder, James Milner's versatility was welcomed by Klopp - featuring at full-back on more than one game occasion for the Reds. The former England star is still competing at the top level with Brighton.

The goalscorer that night, Wijnaldum, was an underrated figure during his spell with the Merseyside giants and was part of their successful Premier League winning team in 2020. After leaving to join Paris Saint-Germain in 2021, the 33-year-old became yet another player to swap Europe for Saudi Arabia - currently playing for Al-Ettifaq.

Jordan Henderson, like Wijnaldum, would play for Al-Ettifaq but endured a miserable spell in the Middle East. The England international now plays for Ajax following his move in January 2024. Completing the midfield three was Emre Can. The Germany international spent four years at Anfield before making the switch to Italy with Juventus in 2018. However, after an unsuccessful stint in Serie A, the former Reds man returned to his native country with Borussia Dortmund in 2020 - where he remains.

Sadio Mane will go down as one of the greatest African players in the history of the league after a sensational spell with Southampton and Liverpool. The Senegal forward left the Merseyside club in 2022 to join Bayern Munich. Following a dismal year in Germany, he joined Saudi side Al-Nassr in the summer of 2023 - where he's one of the highest-paid players in the league. Former team-mate Roberto Firmino is also in the Middle East with Al-Ahli, while Adam Lallana is currently playing for Brighton alongside Milner.

Man City's Starting Lineup

Stones and De Bruyne the Only Survivors

It may come as a surprise to Premier League fans, wondering how City lost the game given the plethora of talent they had in their starting eleven, including World Cup winner David Silva.

Claudio Bravo joined City in 2016 and instantly replaced Joe Hart as the club's number one keeper. The Chilean would only spend that season as the first choice before the Manchester outfit opted to bring in Ederson. The former Barcelona man spent four years at the club and now plys his trade with La Liga side Real Betis.

Pablo Zabaleta will go down as a legend following his successful time with City. The former Argentina international left the club in 2017 to join West Ham, spending three years in east London before retiring. John Stones is one of two players who still play for Guardiola's giants, while Nicolas Otamendi joined Benfica in 2020 after five years at the Etihad.

Completing the backline, Aleksandar Kolarov spent three years at Roma after leaving City in 2017. The former Serbia fullback then had two seasons with Inter Milan before retiring from the sport.

Guardiola opted for a world-class double pivot of Yaya Toure and Fernandinho in his first Premier League encounter with Klopp. The former Ivory Coast midfielder, who won three league titles during his time in Manchester, joined City from Barcelona in 2010, spending eight years at the club before signing for Greek side Olympiacos. His last club came in 2019, for Chinese side Qingdao Huanghai.

As for Ferninadinho, the Brazilian enjoyed many successful years in England with City before returning to his beloved Athletico Paranaense in Brazil two years ago - and is still kicking a ball around for the club.

Raheem Sterling, who famously came through the ranks at Liverpool, started on the wing for City that night. The England international left Manchester to join Chelsea in 2022 after seven years with the club - where he won four league titles and one FA Cup. Kevin De Bruyne, who has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the history of the Premier League since returning to the country, is the second player who remains at the club, while Silva departed in 2020 to sign for Real Sociedad. The former Spain international retired from the sport last year.

Sergio Aguero is one of the most prolific South American players in Premier League history. The 101-cap Argentina international joined Manchester City from Atletico Madrid in 2011 for a club-record fee worth a reported £38m. Only four players in Premier League history have scored more than Aguero, and he is without doubt one of the greatest strikers in the history of the sport. After leaving in 2021 to join Barcelona, the Argentine departed as the club's all-time top scorer - before retiring in the same year.