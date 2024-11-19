Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are both considering making a move for Fulham defender Joachim Andersen, with both clubs expected to be in the market for a new centre-back in the near future, according to CaughtOffside.

Andersen only joined Fulham in the summer, leaving Crystal Palace after spending three years at Selhurst Park. The Dane has impressed this season for the Cottagers, making eight appearances, and playing a pivotal part in Marco Silva's side's promising start to the campaign, which sees them sitting in seventh after eleven matches.

Liverpool and Spurs are said to have been monitoring Andersen, and both clubs have shortlisted him as a potential option to explore when they begin pursuing a centre-back either in January or the summer. The Reds are looking for a long-term replacement for the potentially departing Virgil van Dijk, while the Lillywhites feel they need additional depth at the heart of their defence.

Liverpool and Spurs Interested in Andersen

It could be difficult to lure him away from Fulham

After spending time at FC Twente, Sampdoria and Lyon, Andersen settled in London in 2020, spending a season on loan at Fulham, before joining Palace in 2021. Making over 100 appearances for the Eagles, the Denmark international returned to West London in the summer, resigning for Fulham.

Immediately a prominent part of Silva's team, Andersen has committed his future to the Cottagers, putting pen to paper on a five-year deal, worth £90,000 a week, upon arriving at the club. Thus, with CaughtOffside reporting that both Liverpool and Tottenham are interested in the 28-year-old, it may be difficult for these potential suitors to pry him away from Fulham.

The West Londoners have no reason to sell their talismanic centre-back, although a substantial offer from either of the two interested parties could test their resolve.

Van Dijk is yet to agree a contract extension at Liverpool, and even if he is to, given he's 33, Arne Slot is keen on finding a successor sooner rather than later. While a younger option than Andersen is likely to be the priority, the former Lyon man is on the Merseysiders' list, and could be deemed a smart stop-gap solution.

Meanwhile, Spurs were said to be battling it out with Newcastle to sign Andersen in the summer, and could reignite their interest in a future window. Ange Postecoglou is eager to bolster in this position, to reduce his team's reliance on Cristain Romero and Micky van de Ven.

Andersen's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 38 Pass Accuracy 78.4% Progressive Passes Per 90 3.88 Progressive Carries Per 90 0.55 Tackles Per 90 1.48 Interceptions Per 90 1.08 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 2.35

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 19/11/2024