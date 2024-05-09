Highlights Liverpool's head of fitness, Andreas Kornmayer, is set to exit alongside Jurgen Klopp at the end of the season.

Incoming boss Arne Slot is likely to bring in his own coaching team, including Hulsoff, Peeters, and Reijnen.

Kornmayer joins a lengthy list of staff who are now set to depart.

With Klopp announcing that he would be heading through the exit door at the end of the campaign, some of his current staff members were likely to depart alongside him. Arne Slot looks set to take over from Klopp in the summer, and he's likely to want to bring in his own coaching team.

Liverpool are set to enter a new era without their German manager, who has been part of the furniture since 2015. It's possibly a scary thought for the supporters at Anfield, and they will be hoping Slot and his team can bring similar amounts of success.

Kornmayer Now Set to Leave Liverpool

He's one of many to follow Klopp through the exit door

According to a report from This Is Anfield, Kornmayer, Liverpool's head of fitness and conditioning, will now leave the club at the end of the season. Andreas Schlumberger, who is in charge of recovery and performance, is also likely to depart. Soon-to-be Liverpool boss Slot is expected to bring his assistant Sipke Hulsoff, head of performance Ruben Peeters, and technical advisor Etienne Reijnen from Feyenoord this summer.

Kornmayer, who Sky Sports reporter Melissa Reddy claims is 'hard to work with' at Anfield, has been at the Merseyside club for eight years and he joins a lengthy list of staff who are departing. Peter Krawietz, Pepijn Lijnders, Vitor Matos and John Achterberg have all publicly confirmed their imminent exits.

With Liverpool managing just one Premier League title under Klopp and his team, it might be time for a reshuffle among the backroom staff. Although the German manager has achieved plenty of success during his time at Anfield, the supporters will be hoping to see their side move ahead of Pep Guardiola's men.

Klopp has undoubtedly done an excellent job since arriving on Merseyside, but his decision to leave gives the club an opportunity to head in a new direction.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jurgen Klopp has averaged 2.07 points per game since arriving at Liverpool.

Darwin Nunez Could Leave Liverpool This Summer

He was a Jurgen Klopp signing

Darwin Nunez is a player who divides opinion at Anfield due to missing plenty of chances despite finding the back of the net regularly. The Reds invested a significant amount of money to bring him to the club, but he's not hit the heights that many would have expected.

According to The Independent's Miguel Delaney, it wouldn't be a complete surprise if they decided to move him on in the summer transfer window as he was 'Klopp's man'. Offloading him certainly won't be easy after the Merseyside outfit paid a whopping £85m to secure his signature.

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt