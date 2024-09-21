Key Takeaways Anfield's capacity is over 60,000 after recent expansions to the Main Stand and the Anfield Road End, hosting record-breaking crowds during Liverpool matches.

Anfield, the home of Liverpool, is one of the best stadiums in world football. It has become famous for its passionate atmosphere, especially on Champions League nights. As a result, it is a bucket list item for many football fans domestically and internationally to experience the Anfield roar.

The famous Kop End behind the goal has helped Liverpool complete some of the greatest comebacks in football history. Most notably, Jurgen Klopp's side overturned a three-goal deficit in the 2018/19 Champions League semi-final second leg against Lionel Messi's Barcelona. The Reds went on to win the competition in 2019, but were absent from last year's edition following a fifth-placed finish in the Premier League. They are back in the mix this season, though, and will host Bologna at Anfield on 2nd October.

The capacity of Anfield has increased to over 60,000 following the construction of the upper tier of the Anfield Road End. Here is everything you need to know about the ground, from how to get there and future events.

Capacity

The capacity of Anfield is 60,725. Following the construction of the upper tier of the Anfield Road End, which was first opened for Liverpool's home match against Manchester United in December 2023, the capacity of the stadium has increased to over 60,000. The project cost around £80 million, adding 7,000 extra seats in the stand opposite the famous Kop.

During Liverpool's 3-1 victory against Burnley at Anfield, the club announced that the attendance of 59,896 was a new league record. This was surpassed a month later, though, as just over 60,000 supporters packed into the stadium to watch the Reds beat Brighton & Hove Albion. For Liverpool's first two Premier League matches of the 2024/25 season, the attendances against Brentford and Nottingham Forest have been 60,107 and 60,344. The official crowd number for the 1-0 loss against Forest on 14th September was another new record league attendance.

The Kop End and the Anfield Road End are at opposite ends of the ground, while the Main Stand and the Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand are on the other two sides at Anfield. Plans to redevelop the Main Stand were announced by the club in April 2014 and finished in time for the first home game of the 2016/17 Premier League season. The Main Stand expansion added 8,500 seats, transforming it into "one of the largest all-seater single stands in European football". The development of both the Main Stand and the Anfield Road End in recent years has allowed Liverpool to significantly improve the corporate and hospitality facilities across the ground.

Biggest football stadiums in the UK Stadium Location Capacity Wembley Stadium North London 90,000 Old Trafford Manchester 74,879 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium North London 62,500 London Stadium East London 62,500 Anfield Stadium Liverpool 60,725

Pitch Size

The pitch dimensions at Anfield are 101m x 68m. It is much smaller than United's Old Trafford pitch, which is 105m x 68m - the same size as Manchester City's pitch at the Etihad Stadium. Due to the smaller dimensions at Anfield, the ground has not been selected as one of the host venues for Euro 2028. This is because the dimensions for pitches that host games in UEFA tournament matches must be 105m by 68m at a minimum.

Ahead of the 2017/18 season, a new undersoil heating system was fitted on the pitch with state-of-the-art irrigation and drainage systems. Liverpool explained the changes in August 2017 as part of wider improvement works at the ground. They said:

“In addition, a new undersoil heating system has been put in place to help growth and also prevent the ground from freezing during the winter months. "As part of this system, over 19 miles of pipeline has been installed to ensure optimum conditions for maintenance and grass growth. Eight heat and moisture sensors have also been put in place to help monitor the best growing environment for the pitch."

Host Stadiums for Euro 2028 Stadium Team that normally uses it Capacity Wembley Stadium England 90,652 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Tottenham 62,322 City of Manchester Stadium Man City 61,000 Bramley-Moore Dock Stadium Everton 52,888 St James' Park Newcastle 52,305 Villa Park Aston Villa 42,640 Millennium Stadium Wales 73,952 Hampden Park Scotland 52,032 Casement Park N/A TBC Aviva Stadium Ireland 51,711

How To Get There

There are several ways to get to Anfield, whether that be by car or by public transport. Here are some of the best routes to take on a matchday.

By Car

When driving to Anfield, you should take the M62 before coming off and taking the A5059 Ring Road North, where the ground will begin to be signposted. After a few miles on this route, turn left onto Utting Avenue. From here, you only have to go a mile before you turn right at the 'Arkles pub' where you will see the famous stadium.

If you're driving to Anfield, it is best to plan your parking spot in advance and book somewhere within a reasonable walking distance to the ground. Given the expansion of the Anfield Road End and the Main Stand in recent years, demand for parking has increased, especially in and around the stadium. Instead of using an official Liverpool car park, which is reserved for permit holders, you can find many other spots in proximity to the ground via YourParkingSpace.co.uk. Parking within a 10 to 15-minute walk of the stadium typically costs supporters around £5 to £10.

By Public Transport

Liverpool Lime Street Railway Station is the city's main train service and is located around two miles from Anfield. Once you reach Lime Street, you can get a train to Liverpool Central before changing and taking the Merseyrail's Northern Line towards both Sandhills and Kirkdale. When you reach either of these stations, you can walk to the stadium, as it is under a 30-minute walk.

You can also take the Soccerbus from Sandhills, which runs two hours before and just under an hour after a match has finished. Liverpool have provided the following advice for fans looking to take the bus from Sandhills:

"The Soccerbus runs from Sandhills Station, on the Merseyrail Northern Line, to Anfield for all Premier League and cup matches. The Soccerbus runs two hours before each match (last bus from Sandhills Station is approximately 15 minutes before kick-off). You can find out more by clicking here. "Download the Merseytravel Journey planner for free or see the bus timetables here."

Liverpool strongly advise fans to travel to the ground via public transport as Anfield is located in a residential area and the official club parking spaces near the ground are limited.

Other Events

The stadium in Liverpool is mainly used by the 19-time league champions from August to May. They play 19 Premier League matches at home, along with Champions League, FA Cup, and League Cup clashes across the season. For the 2024/25 campaign, Liverpool's Women's team will also play three Barcelays Women's Super League matches at Anfield.

When the season finishes in May, the stadium is rented out for other events, especially concerts. Most notably, Taylor Swift came to Anfield for three nights in June 2024 as part of her Eras Tour, selling out the ground every time. In fact, for one of the concerts, former Liverpool manager Klopp was in the stands to watch the American singer perform. Before he travelled to the stadium, the charismatic German posted the following message on his social media,

"First time going to Anfield not for a football game but in the stands watching Taylor Swift. So, yeah, I'm not Taylor made obviously but Taylor ready."

The next high-profile concert at Anfield is in June 2025, when Dua Lipa will perform as part of The Radical Optimism Tour. Before the 2018 Champions League final, Liverpool supporters struck a bond with the English singer, as they belted out her hit single 'One Kiss' during the pre-match performance, prompting her to say that she was honoured in an interview with the club's official website two years later.

