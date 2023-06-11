Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez isn't the 'real deal' yet, RedmenTV presenter Ste Hoare has told GIVEMESPORT.

It was always going to take time for Nunez to adapt to life in England, and he's got some tough competition in attack.

Liverpool news - Darwin Nunez

Nunez, who is earning £140k-a-week, signed for Liverpool last summer from Portuguese club Benfica for a club-record fee of £85m, according to Sky Sports.

The 23-year-old isn't a guaranteed starter at Anfield at the moment, due to having to compete with Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino, and Mohamed Salah in attack.

The Uruguayan started 19 Premier League games this season, as per FBref.

Nunez certainly hasn't been perfect since arriving in England, but expecting a young player to be when moving to a new country and adapting to a new league is pretty unfair.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that Jurgen Klopp wanted to bring in Nunez as a player of potential, not just to make an immediate impact this season.

After a year settling in, it will be interesting to see how Nunez is able to perform next term.

With no Champions League, Klopp may consider heavily rotating his side in the Europa League, giving Nunez more game time.

What has Hoare said about Nunez?

Hoare has suggested that he isn't convinced that Nunez is the real deal as of yet.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I'm not convinced he's the real deal yet. He's got all the attributes to be it, he has to just put it all together. At the moment, if you're ranking Liverpool's five forwards, he would be fifth on the list.

"That's not what you want when you're potentially breaking a record fee for your club. Ideally, that's not what you want."

How has Nunez performed this season?

Although Nunez has scored a reasonable amount in a Liverpool shirt, the number of missed chances may be a concern for the fans at Anfield.

Despite starting just 19 games in England's top flight, Nunez has missed 20 big chances in the Premier League this season.

In a way, it's a positive that Nunez is getting into the right positions, but considering he's only scored nine goals alongside the 20 missed chances, it's certainly not ideal.

You'd imagine, however, that there will come a time when Nunez starts firing away his chances, having scored 48 goals in 85 games for Benfica, as per Transfermarkt.