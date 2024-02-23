Highlights Liverpool are likely to favour the appointments of Xabi Alonso or Roberto De Zerbi over Tottenham Hotspur's Ange Postecoglou as they look for Jurgen Klopp's successor at Anfield.

Postecoglou has made a positive impression in his early days at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

However, the Australian has no intention of leaving north London for Merseyside.

Liverpool are likely to have Xabi Alonso and Roberto De Zerbi above Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou on their manager shortlist, as journalist Ben Jacobs claims the Spurs are “unconcerned” with links to the soon-to-be vacant role at Anfield.

The Reds are preparing for the departure of Jurgen Klopp, who has announced his intention to leave the Merseyside giants at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Liverpool have several months to appoint Klopp’s successor, as they hope to continue replicating the success their current head coach has enjoyed during his time in the Premier League. Postecoglou is making a positive impression in his first season at Tottenham and may have impressed several people in the boardroom at Anfield.

Postecoglou linked with Liverpool job amid success at Tottenham

Postecoglou is enjoying a fantastic 2023/24 season at Tottenham Hotspur as he looks to get the north London outfit back on track. After finishing eighth and missing out on any continental qualification last term, the Australian head coach looks set to guide Spurs to a top-five finish, which could be enough to secure Champions League football at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The 58-year-old’s attacking brand of football that has yielded results contrasts with the dour safety-first approach adopted by Antonio Conte in north London, whilst his positive and friendly attitude has made him a favourite of fans and pundits alike.

Liverpool are on the hunt for a new manager, with Klopp announcing in January that he would be stepping down from the head coach’s role at Anfield at the end of the campaign. The 56-year-old has admitted to running out of energy to continue performing in the role to the best of his capabilities. He informed the Reds hierarchy of his decision in November 2023.

Postecoglou is one of the names linked with the post at Anfield after making a positive impression as a Premier League manager in his debut campaign. Speaking to the media (via The Standard), the former Celtic boss claimed that he wasn’t thinking about the links, having only been at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium since the summer of 2023.

Jacobs has also told GIVEMESPORT (17th February) that Bayer Leverkusen manager, Xabi Alonso, is the current favourite for the Liverpool job. Meanwhile, journalist Fabrizio Romano has also told GIVEMESPORT (30th January) that the Reds are discussing a move for Brighton & Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi. Liverpool have plenty of names on their managerial shortlist, relieving Tottenham fans concerned about Postecoglou’s future.

Ange Postecoglou - Premier League managerial record Matches 25 Wins 14 Draws 5 Losses 6 Goals For 52 Goals Against 38 Manager of the Month awards 3 Stats according to the Premier League's official website, correct as of 19-02-24

Ben Jacobs - Postecoglou has ‘no real reason to move again’

Jacobs claims that Postecoglou enjoys life at Tottenham and sees no reason to leave north London amid links to the Liverpool job. The journalist also hints that the former Australia national team manager may not be at the forefront of the Reds’ thinking. Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

“Tottenham are unconcerned with Liverpool’s rumoured links to Postecoglou. I think that's normal because Postecoglou has only just joined, and he likes life and the project at Spurs and has no real reason to move again. But I also don't think that Postecoglou is by any means top of Liverpool's list of priorities. I think it's fair to say that, at the moment anyway, Alonso and De Zerbi would be above him. My understanding is that Liverpool have got multiple candidates on the shortlist.”

Liverpool will have plenty of options on their managerial shortlist as they look to replace Klopp after the German has spent almost nine years in the role at Anfield. Alonso and De Zerbi will be considered, but the Reds may look further afield to make an astute appointment.

Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT (18th February) that Liverpool could consider the hire of Sporting CP head coach Ruben Amorim. The 39-year-old is one of Europe’s most highly-rated young managers and could be swayed to the post with the six-time European Cup winners. Amorim has enjoyed success with the Lisbon giants’, securing the club’s first league title in almost 20 years in 2021.

Liverpool return to action on 21st February when they host Luton Town at Anfield, hoping to further their lead at the top of the Premier League table. Klopp’s side can then secure their first major silverware of the season when they face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final on 25th February.