Highlights Dominik Szoboszlai has had a stellar start to his Liverpool career, transforming their midfield and making significant goal contributions.

Despite being a mid-range priced signing, Szoboszlai has already been considered better value for money compared to other high-priced midfield signings in the Premier League.

Journalist Dean Jones believes Szoboszlai has the potential to emulate Mohamed Salah and become a Liverpool legend, stating that he has been an underrated asset to the team.

Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai could emulate the achievements of one 'Anfield legend' at the Merseyside club, journalist Dean Jones has suggested in an interview with GIVEMESPORT.

Szoboszlai has enjoyed a stellar start to life as a Liverpool player, with the Hungarian already being considered as one of the signings of the season.

Liverpool latest news - Dominik Szoboszlai

Having missed out on Champions League football following a disappointing 2022/23 campaign, it was clear something needed to be done about the Liverpool midfield. A whole host of players were let go in the summer transfer window, with the likes of James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita all waving goodbye to the Premier League outfit.

There had been an expectation that Jude Bellingham would be the man brought in to fix Liverpool's midfield woes, but the Reds were left red-faced when their primary target decided on a switch to Real Madrid instead. As such, Jurgen Klopp and Co. were forced to look elsewhere.

The midfield rebuild began in earnest when Alexis Mac Allister arrived from Brighton & Hove Albion earlier in the window, before a more defensive-minded duo in Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo were added to the ranks after the season got underway. Yet, by far and away the standout purchase for Liverpool this season has been Szoboszlai, who put pen to paper on a move from RB Leipzig worth a whopping £60 million.

Liverpool - Summer Signings Fee Alexis Mac Allister - Brighton & Hove Albion £35m Dominik Szoboslai - RB Leipzig £60m Wataru Endo - VfB Stuttgart £16.2m Ryan Gravenberch - Bayern Munich £34.2m All fees via Sky Sports

Is Dominik Szoboszlai signing of the season?

There should be little debate in the Liverpool camp as to whether Szoboszlai is the best signing they've made this summer, with the Hungarian having come in and transformed their midfield. However, it's not as cut and dry when comparing the wider Premier League purchases.

Having spent £60 million on Szoboszlai, the dynamic midfielder falls into the mid-range price category for purchases in that position this summer, with some clubs having splashed nine-figure fees on similar players. Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo both cost Arsenal and Chelsea over £100 million, with some suggestions that Szoboszlai has already been better value for money.

Granted Szoboszlai's role differs to both Rice and Caicedo's, but the £120,000-per-week earner's worth can be reflected by his goal contributions in the side this season. The former RB Leipzig star has netted twice for Liverpool so far - something the Reds drastically missed in that position last time around.

And as a result of his strong start to life in England, there are suggestions that Szoboszlai could go on and emulate one 'Anfield legend', who is still currently in the Liverpool side.

'In the way that Mohamed Salah did' - Dean Jones

When quizzed about what Szoboszlai has done to help drag the quality of Liverpool's midfield up, journalist Jones claimed that he has gone under the radar slightly, with not enough people talking about his start to life at Anfield. Going on to suggest he could make himself a stalwart in the Liverpool side for years to come, Jones also believes Szoboszlai could emulate

Mohamed Salah's career in red:

"I think some people have been caught off guard a little bit by how good Szoboszlai is. He’s a guy I've had an eye on for years now because he was put on my radar early by people within the game that he was going to go a long way and I'm surprised actually didn't land in the Premier League before now. But Liverpool have got an absolute gem in Szoboszlai. And in the way that Salah did make himself an Anfield legend, I honestly think Szoboszlai could do the same thing."

How long will Mohamed Salah stay at Liverpool for?

Had things gone slightly differently during the summer transfer window, there's every chance Szoboszlai would've missed out on the opportunity to play alongside Salah. That's because, of course, Salah was subject to an eye-watering £150 million bid from Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad, which Liverpool swiftly rejected.

It's claimed that Al-Ittihad haven't been put off by their initial setback, with the Middle Eastern outfit willing to re-enter the market for the Egyptian winger further down the line. Journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Salah has a 'realistic' chance of leaving Anfield at some point during 2024, with Al-Ittihad the most likely destination.

Should Salah leave within the next 12 months, that will of course open up a vacuum for one Liverpool star to fill, with Szoboszlai being tipped as the man to step up and become the next Liverpool legend.