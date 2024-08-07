Highlights Liverpool still eyeing a move for Anthony Gordon, with Romano suggesting move to Anfield is a possibility before window closes.

With no fresh club-to-club conversations, Romano insists Newcastle are keen to retain Gordon's services.

Real Sociedad's Zubimendi emerges as a potential Liverpool target, with his £51m release clause making the deal possible.

Liverpool, amid a relatively quiet summer transfer window, are still eyeing a deal for Newcastle United and England star Anthony Gordon and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, while speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, has revealed that a move back to Merseyside, this time on the red side, could happen in the latter stages of the summer.

Arne Slot is quietly preparing for his maiden campaign in charge of the one-time Premier League champions and, despite being the only club in the English top flight not to make a transfer, enjoyed a brilliant pre-season campaign, securing victories against Manchester United, Real Betis and Arsenal.

Liverpool: Anthony Gordon Latest

Gordon’s 23/24 glittering campaign for the Magpies, which saw him chalk up 12 goals and 11 assists in 48 appearances across all competitions, earned him a call-up to England’s final Euro 2024 squad.

And while his minutes were limited in Germany, his string of performances in 2023/24 for his Premier League employers has piqued the interest of Liverpool, who are gearing up for an all-important campaign – Slot’s first at the helm.

Gordon, Diaz and Salah - 23/24 Premier League Stats Statistic Gordon Diaz Salah Minutes 2,906 2,646 2,536 Goals 11 8 18 Assists 10 5 10 Shots per game 2.3 2.5 3.6 Dribbles per game 1.5 1.8 0.8 Key passes per game 1.6 1.7 2.1 Overall rating 7.29 7.09 7.24

A four-cap England international, GIVEMESPORT sources recently revealed that a move for the Newcastle gem is still on the cards this summer, despite a lack of noise coming out of the Anfield camp in recent weeks.

In fact, Romano recently suggested that, although Liverpool are yet to lodge a proposal, they still keenly admire the dazzling winger, who emerged from Everton’s academy to make 78 appearances for the Toffees.

Romano: Gordon Move Still a ‘Possibility’

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, the ever-reliable Romano suggested that Gordon’s move to Anfield remains a ‘possibility’ for the Reds in the latter stages of the trading period, though there are no fresh ‘club-to-club’ conversations at present. Insisting that a Liverpool switch is not imminent, the football insider revealed that Newcastle are keen to retain his services beyond the summer. Romano said:

“If they drop the price at Newcastle, that could still be a possibility, I think, for Liverpool inthe final weeks on the transfer window. But it's not something that I'm hearing is now really imminent, because there is still no bid to Newcastle.There is still no fresh club to club conversation. “So we have to see what happens in kind of domino players. But, at the moment, is not something really imminent and wealso have to respect Newcastle because they want to keep Anthony Gordon at the club. So,it's not going to be easy at all, but the appreciation is100% confirmed.”

Zubimendi Emerges as No.6 Target

Reds contemplating whether to make a move

As mentioned, Liverpool are yet to make a summer transfer. Slot and Co are, according to The Times’ Paul Joyce, considering whether to make a move for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.What makes the Spaniard’s move to Merseyside a relatively simple deal to do is his £51 million release clause, which Slot and his entourage could look to trigger in the coming weeks.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Of all Real Sociedad’s outfield players, Zubimendi played the most La Liga minutes (2,655) last season.

Last term alone, the 25-year-old racked up five goal involvements (four goals and the solitary assist) in 45 outings with them all coming in Spain’s primary division. His best work comes intangibly, however, with his gangly frame allowing him to provide ample cover for the back four.All statistics per WhoScored