Highlights Liverpool are desperate to tie Trent Alexander-Arnold down to a new contract after he has worked his way onto Real Madrid's radar.

The England international has entered the final 12 months of his Anfield contract and has not edged towards penning fresh terms due to competing at Euro 2024.

Alexander-Arnold is understood to have interest in the potential move to the Bernabeu despite not pushing to leave Liverpool.

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold’s contract situation has been in the spotlight since the end of last term, and there will be a new sense of anxiety growing around Anfield as we head into pre-season.

His current deal expires in 2025 and, so far, there is no agreement in place for an extension. But, more than that, Real Madrid are now being linked with the England international - and there is no club in the world that wants to hear that news as they are trying to negotiate fresh terms with an important player.

Quite how serious the interest is remains to be seen, but one thing for sure is he has been in vision of Bernabeu decision makers for a while.

Real Madrid Monitoring Alexander-Arnold Contract Situation

La Liga champions eager to discover whether deal is possible

At the back end of last season, GMS sources were suggesting that Real Madrid were waiting to see how Alexander-Arnold's contract affairs would be addressed on Merseyside. At the time, there seemed more consideration as to whether he might run his contract down and be available in one year’s time than for a deal to open up this summer.

But, as Jurgen Klopp departed and Liverpool searched for a new boss, the reigning La Liga champions' hierarchy have been watching closely to see how things are addressed with the 25-year-old right-back.

Arne Slot was named the Reds' new head coach and the Dutchman wants to have Alexander-Arnold on board for the new campaign. The intent has been to get him signed up to fresh terms, and it is understood that remains the case. But they will need to move fast.

The season begins in one month and this is a key time to cement plans. So far, Real Madrid have seen and heard nothing to put them off, and that is why their interest may be hitting a new level.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Trent Alexander-Arnold is the third-highest earner at Liverpool thanks to pocketing £180,000-per-week, with Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk being the only teammates on more lucrative contracts

Alexander-Arnold’s involvement at Euro 2024 meant any developments on a new contract over the past month were unlikely, yet now there is going to be growing anticipation at Liverpool over when he puts pen-to-paper.

After England went all the way to the final in Berlin, the Reds' academy graduate's summer break is only just beginning. He is unlikely to be back in the fold in terms of pre-season selection until August.

And, of course, now that Real Madrid are being linked with trying to sign him, it would make sense to use such a situation to his advantage.

Alexander-Arnold Interested in Potential Bernabeu Switch

England international's head could be turned amid Anfield uncertainty

So far, there has not been any clear indication that Alexander-Arnold wants to leave Liverpool - but this is Real Madrid. They turn heads like almost no-one else can.

Steve McManaman and Michael Owen both jumped at the chance to play in La Liga and at a time when the Spanish champions have just signed Kylian Mbappe - and also have England’s Jude Bellingham in midfield - it is no wonder that the Anfield fans' favourite is understood to have interest in the potential move.

Bellingham’s success in Spain has raised Real Madrid's confidence in the potential of signing further talent from England. Last year, Chelsea captain Reece James was a serious target before his injury problems got the better of him and the noise from the Bernabeu began to go quiet.

Alexander-Arnold has evolved into a midfielder from his traditional full-back role, but having the capability to show such versatility could also be key to any interest.

Dani Carvajal currently has the right-back spot at Real Madrid, but his contract ends in 2025. Reports in Spain suggest he will extend his deal, but striking an agreement with Liverpool could become part of easing into the next phase.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 domestic campaign compared to Dani Carvajal Trent Alexander-Arnold Dani Carvajal Pass completion percentage 75.3 85.8 Passes into the final third 8.45 2.16 Shot-creating actions 5.27 1.83 Key passes 2.68 0.87 Tackles 1.63 1.95 Assists 0.17 0.12 Goals 0.13 0.17 Statistics correct as of 17/07/2024

If the Premier League title challengers renew Alexander-Arnold’s contract, Real Madrid would be expected to disappear into the night. This is not a Mbappe situation. He is not a top priority target.

But they do sense this to be a market opportunity in which they have identified him as a top-level player, of a good age, at a good price. With that in mind, you never know what could happen next.

All statistics courtesy of Capology and FBref