Highlights Liverpool are admirers of Anthony Gordon, but haven't made a bid for the winger.

Gordon is keen on the idea of joining Liverpool, having grown up as a supporter of the Merseyside club.

There's potential for Gordon to force a transfer, although the Reds would still have to pay Newcastle a substantial fee for the player.

Liverpool have held discussions over Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon, who they admire, but are yet to make a bid for the winger, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Gordon impressed last season for the Magpies, enjoying a productive campaign in which he scored 12 goals in 48 appearances across all competitions. This form earned him a place in England's squad for Euro 2024, while it has also prompted interest from Liverpool, who are said to be the 23-year-old's boyhood club.

Rumours circulated that the former Everton man's 'head was a mess' when speculation emerged linking him with a move to the Reds. Having pushed for a switch to St. James Park back in January 2023, it's not unthinkable that a similar scenario could entail now, should Liverpool decide to table an offer for a player that is 'appreciated internally' by the Merseyside club's hierarchy.

Romano: Liverpool Appreciate Gordon

The winger would be keen on the move

Having been released by Liverpool when he was 11, Gordon may be eager to return to the club he supported as a child. The winger made the switch to Everton after being dismissed by the Reds, where he eventually broke through into senior football, making 78 first team appearances for the Toffees.

These minutes at Goodison Park proved to provide sufficient evidence for Newcastle to decide to splash out and pay £45 million for the wide man 18 months ago. After an initial inconsistent six months, Gordon exploded last term, scoring eleven goals and registering ten assists in 35 Premier League appearances for the Toon.

Now, rumours linking him with a move to Anfield won't go away, despite the Tyneside club's reported reticence to sanction such a deal. Writing in his Daily Briefing, transfer guru Romano revealed that there is substance to Liverpool's interest in Gordon, although they're yet to submit a proposal:

"Something more, guys, because I already told you two or three days ago that the appreciation of Liverpool for Anthony Gordon remains strong. As of today, there is still no bid from Liverpool to Newcastle, so we can't talk about the negotiation and we can't confirm the situation now. "What I can confirm, once again, is the appreciation of the player internally at Liverpool. In several meetings that the club have had, the name of Anthony Gordon has been discussed, and he’s really highly rated. Liverpool believe he’s a top, top player."

While having admiration for the player is one thing, making a concerted effort to sign him is another. A move would still appear unlikely due to the substantial fee Newcastle would likely demand, although the player's willpower to force through a transfer could be pivotal.

The Magpies may also still be looking to sell to ensure they're still working within profit and sustainability rules, and could see Gordon as a more enticing sale over the likes of Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes.

Gordon's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 35 Goals 11 Assists 10 Shots Per 90 2.49 Key Passes Per 90 1.78 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 1.68

Liverpool Facing their Own Exits

Both Gomez and Carvalho could go

In what has been a quiet summer for Liverpool thus far, new boss Arne Slot will be keen on a marquee signing like Gordon to bolster his squad and the morale around the club ahead of the upcoming season. However, the bulk of the transfer links are currently around potential outgoings.

Defender Joe Gomez is reportedly open to leaving Anfield, with Newcastle having shown interest in the past. With Slot said to be in the market for a new centre-back, and the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Jarrel Quansah already ahead of him, the chances of a starting birth in the centre of defence appear slim.

Meanwhile, the Reds could sell Fabio Carvalho this summer, with the Portuguese attracting interest and is thus said to be capable of attaining a large fee for his signature.

Related Arne Slot’s Unusual Corner Tactics Raise Eyebrows During Liverpool 2-1 Arsenal Liverpool's unique approach to corner kicks against Arsenal in pre-season prove Arne Slot has worked on set piece routines on the training pitch.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 02/08/2024