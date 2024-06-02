Highlights Liverpool are not pursuing Wolves' Pedro Neto due to ongoing injury concerns and heft £60 million price tag.

Wolves may struggle to sell Neto for this price this summer, due to these injury issues, meaning they may potentially keep him for another season.

Liverpool are looking to strengthen in defence and midfield areas, with interest in Alan Varela of Porto speculated.

Liverpool are not currently pursuing a move for Wolves' Pedro Neto, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Neto had been enjoying an impressive season for Gary O'Neil's side last season prior to injury, scoring two goals and registering nine assists in the Premier League as the West Midlands club comfortably secured a mid-table finish, despite being predicted by many at the start of the season to get relegated. This impressive early season form has prompted interest from the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool.

However, Jacobs has revealed to GIVEMESPORT that the latter club are not interested in the player after being put off by his injury record.

Jacobs: Liverpool not looking at Neto at the moment

The Portuguese winger has been plagued by injuries in recent seasons

Since moving from Braga to Wolves in 2019, Neto has shown in glimpses the quality he possesses, with his dynamic pace and dribbling ability catching the eye of many top clubs. However, the now 24-year-old has persistently suffered from injuries that have prohibited him to just 111 Premier League appearances across five seasons, scoring just 11 goals in the division.

Nevertheless, the raw talent has still had its admirers, with Arsenal continually linked as they look to bolster their wide options, while Liverpool have monitored the player as they look to supplement the likes of Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah.

However, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs has suggested that these fitness issues have perhaps detracted Liverpool from making their interest serious:

"Liverpool and Pedro Neto have been linked, but I'm told that's not one that they are necessarily looking at, at the moment, partly because Wolves are going to insist on £60 million plus. "And also the player's injury record at that price is maybe putting off Liverpool."

While Wolves may be looking to sell one of their prized assets this summer in order to comply with incresasingly strict Profit and Sustainability rules, it may be unrealistic for them to expect upwards of £60 million for Neto, given these injury issues. It's possible that O'Neil and the Wolves hierarchy will look to ultimately hold onto the Portuguese, and allow him to re-establish serious interest over the course of another season.

Neto's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 20 Goals 2 Assists 9 Shots per 90 minutes 2.14 Key Passes per 90 minutes 2.26

Liverpool Looking to Target Other Areas

The Reds may bolster their defensive positions this summer

While attacking reinforcements may be attractive to the Anfield faithful, a sale of an existing forward like Darwin Nunez may be required before another is added to the squad.

New manager Arne Slot may instead look to address issues deeper on the pitch, with links to central defenders emerging in recent days. Joel Matip's exit leaves a void in the squad, with Sepp van den Berg potentially waiting in the wings, while Nottingham Forest's Murillo has been linked with a move to Merseyside.

In midfield, Slot is supposedly keen on adding another defensive anchor, to compliment the likes of Alexis Mac Allister and Waturo Endo, with Porto's exciting Alan Varela the subject of interest.

