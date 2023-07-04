Liverpool are now ‘leading the race’ for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia, transfer insider Dean Jones has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai began Liverpool’s reshuffle in the centre of the park, but Lavia has now been earmarked as the concluding piece of the puzzle.

Liverpool transfer news – Romeo Lavia

According to This Is Anfield, Liverpool have ended their interest in the highly sought-after Khephren Thuram to pursue Lavia, but The Independent have reported Liverpool will face fierce competition from a series of England’s top clubs.

The report states Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea are set to rival Jurgen Klopp’s outfit for the seaside starlet, who scout Jacek Kulig has claimed is a ‘10/10 talent’.

Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri told his Twitter followers that ‘talks on the player's side' are advancing well’ as the club hope the young ace could join them for pre-season proceedings in mid-July.

According to MailOnline, Lavia would put back any potential buyer a hefty £50m and such a high fee may deter clubs from entering a bidding race with cheaper alternatives also available on the market.

What did Dean Jones say about Liverpool and Romeo Lavia?

Issuing an update on the 19-year-old, Jones told GIVEMESPORT that Lavia are now in pole position to secure a deal amid interest from a series of Premier League clubs.

He said: “You’re left wondering what else they’ve got up their sleeve and basically within hours of signing Szoboszlai, they’ve been linked with Romeo Lavia, who, of course, has been in that conversation too as a player they would like this summer. But suddenly, they are pretty widely considered the frontrunners.”

Why are Liverpool interested in Romeo Lavia?

Liverpool have worked wonders in the market so far in terms of strengthening their midfield options.

Alexis Mac Allister was signed for £35m, per BBC Sport, while a deal for former RB Leipzig starlet Dominik Szoboszlai, worth £60m, has also been completed.

However, Jurgen Klopp is reportedly not stopping there, with Southampton’s Lavia also on their shopping list, but would the phenom be a worthy addition for the Anfield club?

With plenty of years in the tank, Klopp and his team would be wise to pick him up, though their concerns may be twofold: has he got enough topflight experience and is he overpriced?

The Brussels-born ace has, however, recorded 1.9 blocks, 1.34 interceptions and 2.43 tackles per 90 over the last 365 days, according to Fbref, showing he is defensively sound.

As well as his defensive ability, the youngster has showcased his ball-playing ability by completing 87% of his medium passes, per the same statistics-based website.

For the right price, Lavia would certainly be a sensible acquisition and would almost complete the midfield revamp they so eagerly needed at the start of the window.