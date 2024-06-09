Highlights Liverpool have been scouting Crysencio Summerville for months, but no negotiations have started yet.

Facing competition from Chelsea, Arne Slot has the task of rejuvenating Liverpool post-Klopp.

Liverpool are also eyeing PSV Eindhoven's Johan Bakayoko as a potential Salah replacement.

In their pursuit of a new winger, Fabrizio Romano has revealed in his Daily Briefing that Liverpool have been scouting Leeds United man Crysencio Summerville for months. However, he did insist that no negotiations have been started yet with Chelsea also keen on snaring his services this summer.

In terms of their summer, it could be an all-important one under Arne Slot’s watch. The Dutchman has the mundane task of keeping the spirit alive on the back of Jurgen Klopp’s shock exit but could kick-start proceedings with the arrival of a new wide man.

In Klopp’s final season in the Anfield hotseat, the German tactician managed to secure a Carabao Cup - but Slot will be hoping that he can take his side back to the top of the Premier League, all while challenging on all fronts and securing a player of Summerville's ilk and calibre would boost his chances tenfold.

Summerville ‘Scouted’ For Months By Liverpool

Chelsea also interested in the Dutchman

With the future of Mohamed Salah hanging in the balance, it would be wise for Liverpool to snare a new winger before the 2024/25 campaign gets underway. The Egypt international has been a reliable source of goals since his arrival - but now that he’s 31 and piquing interest from elsewhere, it could be time to find a replacement.

Writing in his Daily Briefing, Romano insisted that Liverpool - as well as Chelsea - have been keeping tabs on Summerville for months, though he did admit that negotiations are yet to get underway.

"Liverpool and Chelsea have both been scouting Crysencio Summerville for months, but then in terms of negotiations, nothing has started yet. Talk of the Reds no longer being interested in the winger can’t be true as it is still early for this transfer. “The appreciation from both clubs is still there, so we have to see if they decide to approach Leeds for Summerville at some point during the transfer window."

Summerville, despite not making the difference in the Championship play-off final, was Leeds’ standout performer for the majority of the 2023/24 season, weighing in with 19 goals and nine assists in 43 games in the league.

Salah and Summerville - 23/24 League Stats Statistic Salah Summerville Minutes 2,536 3,526 Goals 18 19 Assists 10 9 Shots per game 3.6 3 Pass success rate (%) 75.7 84.1 Dribbles per game 0.8 2.3 Overall rating 7.24 7.65

Hailed as 'sensational' by football scout Jacek Kulig, the 22-year-old has plenty of time to mold into the perfect winger for Slot, but whether he can mimic the attacking exploits of Salah remains to be seen. Regardless, they’ll have to fend off competition from Chelsea to snare his signature, per Romano.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Crysencio Summerville is still yet to earn a senior cap for the Netherlands.

Liverpool In The Race for Johan Bakayoko

Attracting plenty of interest around Europe

Despite their interest in Summerville, Liverpool are eyeing other talent across Europe - one of them being PSV Eindhoven ace Johan Bakayoko, a man attracting a plethora of potential suitors leading up to the summer transfer window. The Belgian, 21, scored 12 goals and notched a further nine assists in his side’s Eredivisie-winning campaign, but whether a step-up to the Premier League will prove too onerous remains to be seen.

Talking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano suggested there are a plethora of clubs - Liverpool included - that are keeping tabs on the youngster’s future. The transfer expert, however, did suggest that - to his knowledge - nothing is advanced with the Merseysiders, though he did admit that Bakayoko is a player they know very well.