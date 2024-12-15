Liverpool were held to a pulsating 2-2 draw by Fulham in a fantastic game at Anfield on Saturday afternoon. It was the away side who took the lead, when Andreas Pereira volleyed home from close range following a great cross from Antonee Robinson, as the Cottagers picked up where they left off against Arsenal last time out.

Moments later, it went from bad to worse for Liverpool, as Scottish full-back Andy Robertson was sent off. The former Hull City man's poor touch allowed Harry Wilson to nip in behind, and Robertson opted to bring him down, which left the referee no choice but to send him off. Down to 10 men and a goal down after 15 minutes, the Reds had it all to do. Fulham continued to press, but Liverpool were able to find a way back into the game. Early in the second half, Cody Gakpo headed home Mo Salah's cross to level the score and reignite the Anfield crowd.

However, it was Fulham who re-took the lead. Great work down the left-hand side once again saw Robinson fire in a low cross towards Rodrigo Muniz, who flicked the ball into the far corner. The away fans were getting prepared to celebrate a famous away victory, but it wasn't to be. Diogo Jota, on his return from injury, chopped inside and finished low past Bernd Leno to once again level the game.

Neither side could find a winning goal as the Reds missed the chance to extend their lead at the top of the league. Andy Robertson will be remembered for having a particularly bad afternoon, but his fellow full-back also had a very difficult afternoon, up against Alex Iwobi and Robinson.

Alexander-Arnold's Performance

The right-back couldn't cope with the Fulham attack

A revolutionary full-back who is best known for his attacking ability, Trent Alexander-Arnold's defensive abilities have long been in question. Up against two of the league's form players, Iwobi and Robinson, the £180,000-per-week star was always set for a difficult afternoon, and it proved to be even harder than he may have anticipated.

Both of Fulham's goals came from his side, as Robinson found space to deliver perfect crosses to his teammates. Often relying on his attacking magic to bail him out, Alexander-Arnold's defensive weaknesses are highlighted when he doesn't create any goals.

Making zero tackles and interceptions in the game, the academy graduate couldn't get near the visitors' attack. With a surprisingly low pass percentage of just 83%, Alexander-Arnold was simply not at the races.

When thinking about the full-back, crossing is one of the attributes which comes to mind first, but he was only able to make one accurate cross, from seven attempts on the chaotic afternoon. Performances like this have led to question marks being raised, as fans expect a lot more from their superstar.

The Full-Back Was 'Exploited' During The Game

Damien Delaney criticised the England man

Speaking on Premier Sports, former Crystal Palace defender Damien Delaney discussed the performance of Alexander-Arnold, and was far from complimentary. Delaney said: “A lot of Liverpool’s problems came down Trent’s side. As much as I love Trent, being down to 10-men, him being so enthusiastic and front-footed and going all the way down that channel down the side was getting exploited all night.”

Delaney echoed the sentiments of many others, as Trent's inclusion in the team is becoming more divisive. His attacking genius is often let down by his defending, and Saturday was a prime example of this. With Salah in front of him, he doesn't get much help when defending, so he may need to become more reserved, and find a way to improve his defensive performances.

The Liverpool full-back has been questioned a lot this campaign, and with questions about his future heating up, it may be time for him to come out the side. Like teammates Virgil van Dijk and Salah, Alexander-Arnold's contract expires at the end of the season.

He's regarded as one of the best in the world, meaning there is a lot of interest in him, and despite Liverpool making him an offer, he has yet to accept a new deal. There has been a lot of talk about a move to Champions League holders Real Madrid, and as time goes on that move becomes increasingly likely. A world-class talent, Alexander-Arnold must do more if he is to stay at Anfield and help his side win a second Premier League title.

Statistics courtesy of SofaScore. Correct as of 15.12.24.