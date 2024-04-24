Highlights Liverpool could move to quickly confirm Arne Slot as Jurgen Klopp's successor at Anfield.

Sky Sports journalist Melissa Reddy says Dutch sources are saying the process could be completed swiftly.

Reddy believes the compensation package Liverpool need to get Slot is around £9m.

Dutch sources have indicated that Liverpool could ‘quickly’ confirm Feyenoord boss Arne Slot as Jurgen Klopp’s successor, according to Sky Sports journalist Melissa Reddy.

Slot has been heavily linked with a move to the Reds in the past 24 hours, following the news that previous favourite Ruben Amorim had reportedly been in talks with West Ham.

The Feyenoord manager has gained limited experience in his short career as a coach, but the Reds appear willing to take a chance on the 45-year-old.

Arne Slot Could Make Liverpool Move ‘Quickly’

According to Reddy, Dutch sources believe the former AZ Alkmaar manager could be confirmed as the new Reds boss swiftly.

She said on her X account:

“Liverpool have opened negotiations with Feyenoord over Arne Slot. Sources in Holland indicate the process could move quickly with the 45-year-old keen to join the Anfield club."

The Reds have known since January that Klopp will depart at the end of the campaign, following his nine-year spell at the club.

In terms of his potential successor, Slot has been a roaring success at Feyenoord.

He guided the Dutch giants to Eredevisie success last season, as well as taking his side to the UEFA Europa Conference League final, where they were defeated by Roma.

Arne Slot's record at Feyenoord Season Feyenoord win % in Eredivisie League finishing position 2021/22 65% 3rd 2022/23 74% 1st 2023/24 73%* 2nd*

Slot’s Story at AZ and Feyenoord

Slot began his managerial career at AZ, where he initially worked as the club’s assistant manager before taking up the role as the main man in charge.

During his brief time at the club, he achieved an impressive points-per-game average of 2.11 – the highest of any coach in AZ’s history.

Slot took charge of Feyenoord at the start of the 2021/22 season and has gone on to implement a fluid and entertaining style of play, while picking up a couple of trophies along the way.

Feyenoord are believed to respect Slot’s wishes of leaving the club after nearly three seasons at the helm, in which he’s brought great success to the Dutch giants.

Reddy added that Liverpool may need to pay £9m to land their top target:

“Relationship between Liverpool and Feyenoord is good with the Dutch club appreciative of the respect and discretion shown thus far,” “Feyenoord are also considerate of Slot's desire to make the next step of his career. Compensation anticipated to be in the region of £9m.”

If Slot is to join the Reds, he’d compete in the Premier League alongside fellow Dutch manager Erik Ten Hag, who is currently in charge of the Reds’ famous rivals Manchester United.

De Zerbi and Amorim Also Linked With Liverpool

Before Slot’s recent favouritism for being named the Reds’ new manager, it was Amorim who held that crown.

However, a recent report from David Ornstein revealed that the Sporting Lisbon boss has been in talks with the Hammers about taking over from David Moyes.

Likewise, former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso was long linked with a move to Merseyside.

But, after leading Bayer Leverkusen to their first-ever Bundesliga title, and this far going the whole season unbeaten, the Spaniard confirmed he will be staying put in Germany for another season at the very least.

Related Liverpool Tipped to Sign Kokcu if Arne Slot is Appointed Liverpool are pushing to appoint Feyenoord manager Arne Slot, and a Serbian scout has suggested that he could target Orkun Kokcu.

Statistics correct as of 24-04-24.