Arne Slot will have many decisions to make over who stays and who goes at Anfield when Jurgen Klopp departs.

Darwin Nunez is likely to stay, while there will be discussions with Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Incoming Liverpool manager Arne Slot will have to make several tough decisions on the futures of some of the Anfield stars he is set to inherit, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Slot is set to arrive on Merseyside imminently after three seasons in charge of Feyenoord.

With several Reds players progressing into the final years of their careers and others performing inconsistently on the pitch, the Dutch manager will have some big decisions to make on the likes of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold due to their contract situations, as well as Alisson and Luis Diaz - who earn £206,000-a-week between them according to Spotrac.

Futures of Salah, Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold Will be Decided

One player who has been inconsistent in his general performance level and output in recent months is Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian faced several weeks out at the start of the year and his form hasn’t returned to what it once was.

With the winger now approaching his 32nd birthday, the Reds could try and cash in on him this summer.

Jones said:

"Once this is tied up we are going to move on to considering the next big question: what does the next version of Liverpool look like?" “A lot of focus will be on Salah and Trent and Van Dijk, but also players like Luis Diaz and Alisson are going to be topics of speculation.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk are also approaching the final year of their contracts, and Slot will surely be eager to tie them both down to a longer contract.

Likewise, the futures of Alisson and Luis Diaz could be up for debate, according to Jones.

Darwin Nunez Likely to Stay at Liverpool

Another play whose long-term future at the Reds is at risk is Darwin Nunez. The Uruguayan joined Liverpool from Benfica in the summer of 2022 and has progressed well while not establishing himself as consistently reliable.The striker’s pace and power see him craft countless opportunities in front of goal, but his poor finishing at times hasn’t helped the Reds’ search for trophies this term.

But, Jones has said that the striker is unlikely to leave this summer:

"I can not see them selling Nunez as some people are starting to suggest because of the fact he was a Klopp signing rather than a club signing. Even if that’s the case I don’t think he would leave at this stage - but there will be changes."

Feyenoord Defender David Hancko 'Crazy' About Liverpool

Slot is sure to be linked with moves for Feyenoord players when he arrives at Anfield this summer, and reports from the Netherlands suggest that Slovakian defender Hancko is 'crazy' about Liverpool.

The 26-year-old is a left-sided defender who can play at centre-back and left-back, and that is an area the Reds could be targeting to improve following injury issues for the likes of Joel Matip and Andrew Robertson this term, which has often meant that youngsters have had to step in in the backline.