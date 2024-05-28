Highlights Arne Slot will take over from Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager ahead of the 2024/25 season, bringing Dutch tactics to Anfield.

The former Feyenoord boss focuses on control, with a preferred 4-2-3-1 formation.

Slot's style of play emphasises intensity, pressing and creating danger by attacking space, aligning with Klopp's principles.

A page in Liverpool's history was turned on Sunday, 19th May 2024. Nine years after his arrival at Anfield, Jurgen Klopp, who notably won two Manager of the Season awards, received his final tribute as he took charge of his 491st and final match as Reds coach against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

It was also an opportunity for him to introduce his successor, Arne Slot, in his own special way, transitioning from figurehead to fan with the inaugural rendition of the new manager's personalised chant. At the age of 45, the former Feyenoord boss will become the first Dutch coach in Liverpool's illustrious history, taking on the onerous task of upholding the legacy left by his German colleague. It will be a leap into the unknown for a coach who has never worked outside his native Netherlands before.

But Slot seems ready to take up the challenge, having already expressed his ‘excitement’ at joining England in a press conference. Here's a tactical portrait of Klopp's successor who has already been dubbed the 'Dutch Pep Guardiola'.

Arne Slot's Preferred Formation

To see his name compared with the winner of six of the last seven Premier League editions is obviously flattering but by no means down to chance. As Slot himself admits, he is a huge fan of the Spanish coach. In that sense, the Dutchman considers himself a true 'control freak'.

During the 2023/24 season, his Feyenoord were the team with the second-most possession in the Eredivisie (61.8% on average), just behind PSV Eindhoven (64.5%). And to try and take control of the game, the Dutchman relies exclusively on a flexible 4-2-3-1 formation in possession and what looks more like a 4-4-2 in defence. It's a system he has never changed, and one he should no doubt import to England.

Arne Slot's Tactics

Offensive construction

Starting at the back - much like Slot's teams - the central idea behind the buildup phase is outnumbering the opposition. Depending on the number of opposing players pressing the defence, Slot instructs his team to funnel enough shirts towards the defence, creating 2v1 or 3v2 scenarios in their favour. Whatever the case, the double pivot is crucial to this approach, as it is the team's launch pad.

Regularly placed behind the opposition's first line of pressure, these defensive midfielders free up space into which the forwards can rush to create numerical superiority in the middle of the pitch. Once this setup is in place, the two holding players are free to break up the opposition lines. In their own third of the pitch, the full-backs must also be able to help build the game, but still spread out to the flanks in order to stretch the opposition's block.

The importance of the goalkeeper

In his idea of building the game from the back, Slot uses all the human resources at his disposal. As a result, even the goalkeeper has his own role to play. It's not uncommon for the goalkeeper to insert himself between his two central defenders to create a numerical superiority against the opposing forward line. It's a configuration that allows his players to position themselves higher up on the pitch and ensure a presence in the middle of the pitch, something he holds dear to his heart.

Moreover, when the goalkeeper isn't the one involved in the first revival, it's one of his midfielders who does it. Slot uses this numerical superiority to create space and allow one of its three players in the opposing line to find himself alone when under pressure from the opposing forwards. Fortunately for Slot, Alisson is one of the best goalkeepers in the world with his hands and feet.

Overloading the middle

In attack, four players are tasked with creating danger. There is a number 10, two wingers and a true number nine. Play on the wings is not paramount in the eyes of Slot, who prefers to have numerous options in the centre. That's why it's not uncommon for a single winger to be tasked with running the flanks.

When the ball is on one side of the pitch, the winger on the opposite flank regularly comes into the heart of the game, almost like a second number 10. Slot's full-backs have to be versatile. In the manner of Guardiola, one of them - the one opposite the inside winger - is called upon to drift centrally, the idea being to always have the upper hand. The other retains his position. With these moves, no fewer than six players will occupy the centre of the pitch. Slot will be licking his lips at the prospect of working with Liverpool's progressive right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Creating danger by attacking space

When the two wide players occupy a true winger position, they are positioned close to the touchlines, once again to stretch the opposition's defensive line. The leading striker, on the other hand, is positioned between the two defenders, who move closer to him. These positions inevitably create gaps in the opposition's stitching, into which Slot's players infiltrate to get closer to goal.

One of the other options used by the Dutch coach comes into play when one of his wingers picks up a high ball. In this configuration, one of his teammates darts behind him to create extra space in front of the opposing full-back. From there, the frazzled defender has two options: either he decides to attack the ball carrier, who hurries to pass the ball into the path of his teammate; or he decides to follow the player making the call, thus opening the way for the player in possession.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In the 2023/24 season, Arne Slot's Feyenoord scored 92 goals in 34 matches, the second-highest total in the Eredivisie behind PSV (111 goals).

Aggressive but moderate pressure

He may not be as imperious in the art of pressing as Klopp is, but Slot is nonetheless a coach who uses it regularly. In his opponents' half of the pitch, he asks his men to take on one opponent at a time, to stifle the opposition and force them to make mistakes.

However, Slot prefers to defend with a midfield block. When the opposing team is in possession higher up the pitch, the idea is to try and make them turn back. From a 4-2-3-1, the skeleton of the team changes to a 4-4-2. The number 10 is positioned alongside his number nine, while the two wingers move back a notch to line up alongside their two pivot players.

Arne Slot's Style of Play

As well as controlling the game, one of the other keywords in Slot's thinking is intensity. In both the attacking and defensive phases, his team must make more runs, as he explained to the Dutch publication Algemeen Dagblad:

In all the games we've won this season, we see in the data that we've run 20 or 30% more than the opposition. In the games we haven't won, we've only run 3 or 6% more.

After all, you can't unbalance an opponent's block without running, despite overwhelming domination. So, as soon as his players win the ball back from their opponents' feet, the forwards are tasked with taking up space, while the midfielders accompany them by moving quickly towards the box. Klopp is famed for his high-energy Gegenpressing style, providing Slot with a squad used to hard work and long miles.

Arne Slot Managerial Career Club Start Date Games Wins Draws Losses Cambuur 15th October 2016 34 21 6 7 AZ Alkmaar 1st July 2019 58 32 16 10 Feyenoord 1st July 2021 150 98 29 23

How Arne Slot compares to Jurgen Klopp

Close

With the arrival of Slot, Liverpool's players should not find it too difficult to assimilate the Dutchman's style. Indeed, the principles of play between him and Klopp are broadly similar, albeit with a few minor differences. For example, where the German uses a true 4-3-3 formation, his counterpart prefers to add an extra player to his midfield. Adjustments will also be needed in terms of pressing.

With Klopp, the pressure exerted on the opposition was very aggressive, which also represented a risk of being outflanked if they managed to get away. Slot, on the other hand, preferred to take a little more precaution, always with the idea of controlling events. Even so, their attacking approaches are very similar, with both coaches keen to have several options in the box capable of finishing off the ball. All in all, Slot's approach may be a little more ordered than Klopp's, but his aim is to be just as effective. To that end, Slot has already identified four key players who could help him succeed in his inaugural season.

Related Liverpool 'Recognise' Arne Slot Needs 'World-Class' Signings Liverpool confirmed the appointment of new head coach Arne Slot on Monday

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and FBref.