Arne Slot’s Liverpool, amid uncertainty over skipper Virgil van Djik’s future at the club, hold ‘serious’ interest in Nottingham Forest central defender Murillo and are lining up a potential move in the summer transfer window, per CaughtOffside.

Sao-Paulo born, the 22-year-old recently put pen to paper on a contract extension at the City Ground until 2029 but sources, according to CaughtOffside, have insisted that a move to Anfield could entice him if the two clubs can agree on a fee.

On top of that, the sources indicate that if the six-time Champions League winners are to strike a deal with Nuno Espirito Santo’s men for the Corinthians graduate, it could put them back around £80 million given the swirling interest in his signature.

Slot, who has enjoyed a glittering start to life on the red side of Merseyside, may have the Reds at the top of the table – but the uncertain futures of Van Dijk, alongside those of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah, hang over his head.

Van Dijk, under Jurgen Klopp and now Slot, has been instrumental to the success of the Anfield-based outfit. Regarded as one of the greatest defenders in Premier League history, the former Southampton and Celtic powerhouse’s contract expires this summer.

Irrespective of whether the imperious Van Dijk extends his stay at the title hopefuls, Bergentheim-born Slot has something of a contingency plan in place, and that is to secure the signature of Murillo, who has been a domineering presence in Nottingham.

Since the start of the 2024/25 campaign, the uncapped Brazilian has featured in all but one Premier League match – his side’s 2-0 victory over Everton – and has won the attention of a plethora of clubs, including Arsenal, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

If Liverpool are to get their hands on a player who has been labelled as 'one of the best in Europe', they’ll have to fend off the aforementioned competition – especially if Van Dijk, 33, is to move onto pastures new at the end of his contract.