Liverpool manager Arne Slot arrived at Anfield earlier this year, and he's enjoyed an impressive start to life on Merseyside. Presenter Richard Keys had his reservations about the Dutchman, but he's now admitted that he could be wrong.

Taking over from Jurgen Klopp was always going to be a daunting prospect for any manager due to the success he achieved at Liverpool, but Slot has grabbed the opportunity with both hands. The Merseyside outfit have won all three Premier League fixtures since the season got underway with the Reds performing impressively.

A 3-0 victory away at North West rivals Manchester United was the ideal result heading into the international break, and it's clear to see that Slot has implemented his methods effectively so far.

Arne Slot Has Made a 'Great Start' at Liverpool

Richard Keys has hinted at a U-turn

Writing on his blog, Keys has admitted that he had reservations about Slot, but he hopes they are proved to be wrong. The presenter says that Slot has enjoyed a great start to the season and the players appear to be enjoying working with him so far...

"I thought Liverpool were good. No more. But they didn’t have to be. They swept Utd away without getting out of second gear. I’m hoping my reservations about Arne Slot were wrong. In fairness, he’s made a great start and what players are saying leads me to believe they’re enjoying working with him."

Arne Slot's Complete Record vs Man Utd Date Competition Result 3rd October 2019 Europa League AZ Alkmaar 0-0 Manchester United 12th December 2019 Europa League Manchester United 4-0 AZ Alkmaar 1st September 2024 Premier League Manchester United 0-3 Liverpool

The impressive win against United has forced many to stand up and pay attention to Liverpool. Although the Reds won their opening two fixtures, they were relatively comfortable victories over Brentford and Ipswich Town. The manner of the win against one of their rivals will be exciting for the supporters as they aim to compete for the Premier League title.

Slot has achieved plenty during his managerial career, but there was always going to be a concern about stepping up to English football. The Dutch coach has to fill the shoes of one of Liverpool's greatest-ever managers.

Related Liverpool and Arsenal ‘Closely Monitoring’ Vitor Reis Liverpool are among the clubs closely monitoring the Palmeiras starlet.

Liverpool to Step Up Salah Contract Talks

They are yet to enter discussions

Liverpool are expected to begin contract talks with Mohamed Salah in the coming weeks, according to a report from Football Insider. This follows Salah's interview on Sunday where he suggested that he could be on his way out. The club had initially focused on integrating new manager Slot and key recruitment staff, including Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards, who also arrived earlier this year. With the transfer window closing on August 30th, Liverpool are now ready to shift their attention to securing Salah's future with the club as his current deal expires next summer.