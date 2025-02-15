Those calling the shots at Anfield have yet to fully back Arne Slot in the transfer market, and former Liverpool player Jan Molby has called upon the club to make better advancements this coming summer. After two windows, FSG have reluctantly forked out just £12.5m on one immediate signing - Federico Chiesa from Juventus, who has seen only 25 minutes of Premier League action for the Reds.

Despite the modest spending, things are looking promising for Liverpool. Seven months into life post-Jurgen Klopp, they sit at the top of the Premier League with a four-point lead over Arsenal, have secured a spot in the League Cup final, and are among the favourites to clinch a seventh Champions League title. However, for this early success to continue, there’s a growing sense that investment in a few key areas is essential.

A loss to Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup exposed some of Liverpool's weaknesses, while a frustrating draw at Everton added to the concerns. But in a recent interview, former Anfield legend Molby believes he has the solution to strengthen the club’s attacking options, a move that could finally see Luis Diaz make his dream switch to Barcelona in the process.

Related 15 Best Wingers in the Premier League Right Now [Ranked] The Premier League is filled with talent, but the incredible depth on the wings is phenomenal.

Molby Believes Liverpool Should Rekindle Interest in Anthony Gordon

The former Everton winger has been targeted by the Reds before

Diaz, 28, has been a key player for the Reds since his arrival from FC Porto in January 2022. However, speculation about the Colombia international's wish to join Barcelona has been swirling for the past year. After bursting out of the gates at full throttle, Diaz's form has dipped in recent weeks, and it would make sense for the club to cash in on him before he ages any further.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mohamed Salah has the same amount of Premier League goal contributions this season (36 in 24 games) as Luis Diaz has in all 90 of his Premier League outings.

And now, Molby - who featured for the Reds 200 times during his own career - reckons his old club have already identified the perfect Diaz replacement in Anthony Gordon, who they were offered the chance to sign last summer. As per the Mirror, the Dane said: "Is he [Diaz] settled or is he unsettled? We’ve heard quotes from his family and he was looking at Barcelona at one stage. I do think the majority of the players will want to stay at Anfield because you know what you’ve got at the club.”

“Anthony Gordon is a terrific player and look at the improvement in his game. At Everton he was good but inconsistent. He went level up at Newcastle and has done really well. With his pace and work rate plus consistency would be great. It’d be like bringing him home. He’s from the city of Liverpool, so it’d be one hell of a deal.”

Newcastle were happy to sell Gordon over the summer due to their struggles with complying to the Premier League's financial constraints. But having since been tied down to a new contract in October, the Magpies will be asking for a lot more if the Reds go back in for the electric winger.

So far this term, he has six goals and five assists in 24 Premier League outings. Last campaign, he got 21 goal involvements. Whether the Reds will be impressed by the first tally remains to be seen, as rumour has it that Gordon's teammate, Alexander Isak, is also on the club's radar and could well have turned the heads of those upstairs.