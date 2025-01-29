Five British clubs have progressed past the League Phase of the 2024/25 Champions League. Liverpool, Arsenal and Aston Villa booked their places in the round of 16, while Manchester City and Celtic earned a spot in the play-off round.

Pep Guardiola's City left it late to maintain their European status as the Citizens completed a second-half comeback against Belgian side Club Brugge to spare their own blushes. Meanwhile, Arsenal and Liverpool were already confirmed to finish in the top eight before the final matchday.

Aston Villa and Celtic played out an enthralling match at Villa Park as the Villans confirmed their place in the round of 16 and Brendan Rodgers' men continued to show they could give the big boys of Europe a scare. After the conclusion of the League Phase, the possible opponents for all five British clubs in the next rounds have been confirmed.

Liverpool, Arsenal & Aston Villa Learn Round of 16 Fate

All three could possibly be handed favourable draws

Arne Slot's Liverpool, who finished top of the League Phase, could come up against either Paris Saint-Germain or Stade Brestois (Brest) - who face in one play-off. Or else, the Premier League leaders will meet Monaco or Portuguese side Benfica who face-off on the other wisde of the draw. Barcelona will take on the team the Reds avoid.

Meanwhile, Arsenal's possible draw has a more Italian flavour to it. The Gunners may come up against either AC Milan or Juventus, with Eredivisie outfits PSV Eindhoven and Feyenoord being the other possibilities. Milan take on PSV, while Juve take on Feyenoord – Inter Milan will meet whoever the Gunners avoid on the other side of the draw.

Aston Villa have had a remarkable return to Europe's top table to date with Unai Emery working wonders. High-flying Atalanta will take on Club Brugge, while last year's finalists Borussia Dortmund come up against Sporting CP. Villa will meet either one of those teams, with Lille set to face the other side to go through.

Celtic and Man City Face Tough Play-Off Round

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich stand between them and the round of 16