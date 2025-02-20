Arsenal, Liverpool, and Aston Villa now have a much clearer roadmap to the Champions League final after the last 16 line-up was locked in on Wednesday night. With Feyenoord, Bayern Munich, Club Brugge, and Benfica punching their tickets on Tuesday, followed by Real Madrid, PSV, PSG, and Borussia Dortmund sealing their spots a day later, the curtain came down on the inaugural Champions League knockout phase play-offs.

Meanwhile, Arsenal, Aston Villa, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Bayer Leverkusen, Inter Milan, Lille, and Liverpool have been enjoying the VIP treatment, cruising straight into the round of 16 after securing top-eight finishes in the group stage. The English trio have had the luxury of kicking back and watching the chaos unfold, but come Friday at 11 a.m. in Nyon, Switzerland, all eyes will be glued to the draw.

But this isn’t just a blind roll of the dice. The final league standings have crafted a new ‘seeding’ system, essentially sketching out each team’s possible path to glory. The quarter-final and semi-final draws will also be mapped out, meaning clubs will get a sneak peek at the potential hurdles standing between them and the biggest prize in European football. Take a look at whom each English side could come up against below:

Liverpool's Potential Route

They could face PSG in the Round of 16

The biggest advantage for Liverpool after topping the Champions League league phase is that, if they go the distance, they won’t have to lock horns with a red-hot Barcelona side until the grand finale in Munich. However, their road to glory is far from a cakewalk, as they could still be drawn against Benfica or a rampant PSG in the Round of 16 - the latter fresh off a staggering 10-0 aggregate demolition of Brest.

Looking ahead to the quarter-finals, the Reds' fate depends entirely on which side of the bracket they land on, but potential opponents include Club Brugge, Lille, Aston Villa, or Borussia Dortmund. The semi-final stage, meanwhile, could pit them against European heavyweights such as Real Madrid, PSV, Inter Milan, Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen, Atletico Madrid, or Feyenoord.

That said, compared to their English counterparts, Liverpool appear to have the smoother path to the final - one of the key reasons they’ve been installed as second favorites to lift the trophy come May (see full odds at the bottom of the article).

Arsenal's Potential Route

Gunners poised to meet one of the three least favoured teams

In the Round of 16, Arsenal will be matched up against either PSV - one of the tournament's biggest underdogs - or their Dutch rivals Feyenoord, who are long shots at 200/1 to go all the way. While this will be music to the ears of the Gunners’ faithful, their path to glory is expected to get much trickier from the quarter-finals onward.

Depending on how the bracket shakes out, Arsenal could find themselves up against Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen, Atletico Madrid, or Real Madrid in the last eight. Should they progress to the semi-finals, potential roadblocks include PSG, Liverpool, Barcelona, Club Brugge, Lille, Aston Villa, Benfica, and Borussia Dortmund. The early rounds may offer smooth sailing, but storm clouds loom on the horizon for Mikel Arteta's threadbare squad.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arsenal secured a third-place finish in the league phase, sitting level on points with Barcelona (19) while boasting an impressive defensive record, having conceded just three goals across their eight matches.

Aston Villa's Potential Route

Villans' first foray into European competition for three decades is a baptism of fire

Balancing Premier League and Champions League commitments for the first time since their 1982 European Cup triumph is no small feat, but Aston Villa have both the squad and the manager to rise to the challenge. They proved as much in the group stage, edging out Bayern Munich with a statement 1-0 victory.

However, if Villa want to keep rubbing shoulders with Europe’s elite, they’ll need to deliver something truly special. Their Round of 16 clash will see them take on either Borussia Dortmund or Club Brugge. This in itself presents an uphill battle, as they prepare to face either last season's finalists or an understated Belgian force that toppled the reigning Europa League victors 3-1 in their playoff round last time out.

Should they advance, though, a quarter-final showdown could await against PSG, Benfica, Liverpool, or Barcelona, depending on the bracket. As for the semi-finals, the potential hurdles only grow taller, with Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen, Atletico Madrid, Feyenoord, Inter Milan, Arsenal, Real Madrid, and PSV all looming as possible opponents.

Champions League Winner Odds

Only one team has a better shot at glory than Liverpool

After putting Manchester City to the sword on Wednesday night, Real Madrid have once again emerged as the favourites for a competition they've hogged throughout their storied history. Current bookmakers' have them at 7/4 chalk horses to clinch their 16th European crown.

Premier League leaders and current champions-elect Liverpool are just behind them, followed by Barcelona and Arsenal - the latter of which have famously never lifted the big-eared trophy and are facing an injury crisis amid their efforts at nipping the bud in a well-documented drought. See the full odds below:

2024/25 Champions League winner odds Club Current odds Real Madrid 7/4 Liverpool 4/1 Barcelona 6/1 Arsenal 6/1 Bayern Munich 7/1 PSG 10/1 Inter Milan 12/1 Atletico Madrid 18/1 Bayer Leverkusen 25/1 Aston Villa 33/1 Borussia Dortmund 50/1 Benfica 66/1 Lille 100/1 PSV 150/1 Club Brugge 150/1 Feyenoord 200/1

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt & odds via Oddschecker (correct as of 20/02/2025).