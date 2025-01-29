Five British clubs have progressed past the League Phase of the 2024/25 Champions League. Liverpool, Arsenal and Aston Villa booked their places in the round of 16, while Manchester City and Celtic earned a spot in the play-off round.

Pep Guardiola's City left it late to maintain their European status as the Citizens completed a second-half comeback against Belgian side Club Brugge to spare their own blushes. Meanwhile, Arsenal and Liverpool were already confirmed to finish in the top eight before the final matchday.

Aston Villa and Celtic played out an enthralling match at Villa Park as the Villans confirmed their place in the round of 16 and Brendan Rodgers' men continued to show they could give the big boys of Europe a scare. After the conclusion of the League Phase, the possible opponents for all five British clubs in the next rounds have been confirmed.

Liverpool, Arsenal & Aston Villa Learn Round of 16 Fate

All three could possibly be handed favourable draws

Arne Slot's Liverpool, who finished top of the League Phase, could come up against Paris Saint-Germain, AS Monaco or Stade Brestois (Brest) in the next round with the odds suggesting the Reds will face French opposition. Portuguese side Benfica are the only other possible draw for the Premier League leaders.

Meanwhile, Arsenal's possible draw has a more Italian flavour to it. The Gunners may come up against either AC Milan or Juventus, with Eredivisie outfits PSV Eindhoven and Feyenoord being the other possibilities.

Aston Villa have had a remarkable return to Europe's top table to date with Unai Emery working wonders. High-flying Atalanta, last year's finalists Borussia Dortmund, and underdogs Sporting CP and Club Brugge are the teams they could face in the round of 16.

Celtic and Man City Face Tough Play-Off Round

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich stand between them and the round of 16