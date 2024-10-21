Key Takeaways Liverpool vs Arsenal is one of the greatest matches in English football.

The rivalry has swung back and forth in Premier League history.

Liverpool dominated in the late 2010s, but they have not beaten the Gunners in the league since March 2022.

Liverpool and Arsenal are two of the biggest clubs in the world. Over the years, they have clashed on and off the pitch, with the two sides always vying for glory at the top of the Premier League. From close battles in the 1990s, Arsene Wenger's invincible season in 2004 and Jurgen Klopp's revival with Liverpool in 2020, they have both tasted success.

Those two managers, alongside the likes of Rafael Benitez, have always been at the centre of attention when the matches took place at Anfield, Highbury or the Emirates Stadium. However, now there are two new men in the dugouts, with Arne Slot and Mikel Arteta highly regarded in the sport.

Ahead of the two matches between the new head coaches during this campaign, here is a complete guide to the head-to-head record between the two sides in the Premier League era. As Arsenal look to win the competition for the first time since 2004, a victory against The Reds might be vital.

Liverpool vs Arsenal - Overall Premier League Record Club Wins Draws Losses Goals Scored Liverpool 25 21 18 109 Arsenal 18 21 25 81

We have also outlined every fixture between the two sides in Premier League history, with it painting an idea that Liverpool had more success in the 1990s and 2010s, but Arsenal had a fruitful period under one of their greatest managers ever, Wenger.

List of Premier League Results Between Liverpool and Arsenal Season Match Venue 1992/93 Liverpool 0-2 Arsenal Anfield 1992/93 Arsenal 0-1 Liverpool Highbury 1993/94 Liverpool 0-0 Arsenal Anfield 1993/94 Arsenal 1-0 Liverpool Highbury 1994/95 Liverpool 3-0 Arsenal Anfield 1994/95 Arsenal 0-1 Liverpool Highbury 1995/96 Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal Anfield 1995/96 Arsenal 0-0 Liverpool Highbury 1996/97 Liverpool 2-0 Arsenal Anfield 1996/97 Arsenal 1-2 Liverpool Highbury 1997/98 Arsenal 0-1 Liverpool Highbury 1997/98 Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal Anfield 1998/99 Liverpool 0-0 Arsenal Anfield 1998/99 Arsenal 0-0 Liverpool Highbury 1999/00 Liverpool 2-0 Arsenal Anfield 1999/00 Arsenal 0-1 Liverpool Highbury 2000/01 Arsenal 2-0 Liverpool Highbury 2000/01 Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal Anfield 2001/02 Liverpool 1-2 Arsenal Anfield 2001/02 Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool Highbury 2002/03 Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool Highbury 2002/03 Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal Anfield 2003/04 Liverpool 1-2 Arsenal Anfield 2003/04 Arsenal 4-2 Liverpool Highbury 2004/05 Liverpool 2-1 Arsenal Anfield 2004/05 Arsenal 3-1 Liverpool Highbury 2005/06 Liverpool 1-0 Arsenal Anfield 2005/06 Arsenal 2-1 Liverpool Highbury 2006/07 Arsenal 3-0 Liverpool Emirates Stadium 2006/07 Liverpool 4-1 Arsenal Anfield 2007/08 Liverpool 1-1 Arsenal Anfield 2007/08 Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool Emirates Stadium 2008/09 Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool Emirates Stadium 2008/09 Liverpool 4-4 Arsenal Anfield 2009/10 Liverpool 1-2 Arsenal Anfield 2009/10 Arsenal 1-0 Liverpool Emirates Stadium 2010/11 Liverpool 1-1 Arsenal Anfield 2010/11 Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool Emirates Stadium 2011/12 Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool Emirates Stadium 2011/12 Liverpool 1-2 Arsenal Anfield 2012/13 Liverpool 0-2 Arsenal Anfield 2012/13 Arsenal 2-2 Liverpool Emirates Stadium 2013/14 Arsenal 2-0 Liverpool Emirates Stadium 2013/14 Liverpool 5-1 Arsenal Anfield 2014/15 Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal Anfield 2014/15 Arsenal 4-1 Liverpool Emirates Stadium 2015/16 Arsenal 0-0 Liverpool Emirates Stadium 2015/16 Liverpool 3-3 Arsenal Anfield 2016/17 Arsenal 3-4 Liverpool Emirates Stadium 2016/17 Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal Anfield 2017/18 Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal Anfield 2017/18 Arsenal 3-3 Liverpool Emirates Stadium 2018/19 Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool Emirates Stadium 2018/19 Liverpool 5-1 Arsenal Anfield 2019/20 Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal Anfield 2019/20 Arsenal 2-1 Liverpool Emirates Stadium 2020/21 Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal Anfield 2020/21 Arsenal 0-3 Liverpool Emirates Stadium 2021/22 Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal Anfield 2021/22 Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool Emirates Stadium 2022/23 Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool Emirates Stadium 2022/23 Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal Anfield 2023/24 Liverpool 1-1 Arsenal Anfield 2023/24 Arsenal 3-1 Liverpool Emirates Stadium

1990s

Liverpool dominated the fixture

Up to the end of the 1998/99 season, Arsenal and Liverpool met 14 times. The Reds came out on top eight times, whilst Arsenal won just twice. This was despite the two sides having similar fortunes every campaign, with the Gunners even winning the title in 1998.

Remarkably, The Reds even did the double over Arsenal during their title-winning campaign, famously beating them 4-0 at Anfield. However, the most famous match came in 1994, when Liverpool won the fixture 3-0, thanks to an individual masterclass from Robbie Fowler.

One of the greatest strikers in the club's history scored a hat-trick in 4 minutes 35 seconds. In doing so, he became the competition's quickest hat-trick scorer. No one could quite believe it, including Fowler, who celebrated in front of the Kop and wrote himself into the history of the books. Neither side came close to winning the title that year, but the fixture epitomised the idea that you never know what to expect.

2000s

Arsenal superior during greatest Wenger years

The 2000s was a tale of mixed fortunes for the two sides. Arsenal started the new millennium with two league titles, including one when they went unbeaten, whilst Liverpool always slipped up the final hurdle. It became a running joke within the nation before they finally won the competition in 2020. That was replicated in this fixture, with Liverpool winning just four times between the 2000/01 and 2009/10 seasons.

In the early stages of the 2000s, Arsenal dominated, going six league matches unbeaten against their rivals, which included a pivotal 4-2 win at the end of the 2003/04 season. Despite Liverpool going 2-1 up at half-time at Highbury, the gunners pounced back through Thierry Henry, scoring a hat-trick and putting them on the verge of immortality.

Alongside this, the two sides also drew 4-4 in 2009, with the match seen by some as one of the greatest in Premier League history. The Reds needed to win to have any chance of the title, but they were dented by Andrey Arshavin's world-class hat-trick. A last-minute equaliser from Liverpool's Yossi Benayoun wasn't enough to help them win the title.

Related Arsenal and Liverpool all-time combined Premier League 11 So many legendary Arsenal and Liverpool icons to choose from, but only 11 spots up for grabs in this all-time combined Premier League XI.

2010s

Klopp inspired Liverpool dominance

In the 2010s, Liverpool picked up more wins than Arsenal, earning the bragging rights seven times. However, five of these came after 2016, correlating with the club's revival under one of their greatest managers ever, Klopp. In comparison, Arsenal picked up all three points five times, but they all came before 2016.

As part of this, Liverpool went on a nine-game unbeaten run against Arsenal between 2015 and 2020, with one of the most entertaining matches seeing them win 4-3 at the start of the 2016/17 campaign. It signified a new era under manager Klopp, with a stunning strike from debutant Sadio Mane setting the tone for his impact at the club. They proved to be Arsenal's most hated fixture, with the Reds also picking up 4-0 and 5-1 fixtures at home against the Gunners in the following years.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arsenal conceded 26 goals to Liverpool in just eight matches between 2019 and 2019.

2020s

Liverpool haven't won since March 2022

Most recently, Liverpool have struggled against Arsenal. They started the 2020s dominantly, picking up impressive 4-0 and 3-0 wins against Arsenal. However, since March 2022, The Reds have not picked up all three points against Arteta's side in the league.

Their encounters during the 2022/2023 season epitomised why the fixture is one of the most eagerly anticipated on the footballing calendar. In October 2022, Arsenal beat their rivals 3-2, with a late penalty from Bukayo Saka finishing off a back-and-forth match at the Emirates. It symbolised that the Gunners were serious title challengers under Arteta.

When the reverse fixture came around, Arsenal were being put under pressure by title rivals Manchester City. They knew they had to pick up a first league win at Anfield since 2012 to have a serious chance of glory – and they thought they were in dreamland when two goals in the first half gave them a 2-0 lead. However, the hosts fought back through Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino to deny Arsenal all three points. They went on to finish in second behind Man City.

Upcoming Fixtures

Slot and Arteta will meet for the first time in the competition

Close

Arsenal host Liverpool this weekend in a match that is immediately billed as a 'six-pointer'. Slot has had an incredible start to life at Anfield, most recently beating Chelsea 2-1, and everyone knows that a win in north London would be a statement of intent. However, travelling to N5 is never easy, especially when they have not won there in the competition since March 2022.

The return fixture takes place on the 10th May 2025 – in the heart of the run-in. Both sides have title aspirations alongside Man City, so the eyes of the world will be on this match at Anfield. It will change the outcome of the division – and maybe the title.