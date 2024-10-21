Key Takeaways

  • Liverpool vs Arsenal is one of the greatest matches in English football.
  • The rivalry has swung back and forth in Premier League history.
  • Liverpool dominated in the late 2010s, but they have not beaten the Gunners in the league since March 2022.

Liverpool and Arsenal are two of the biggest clubs in the world. Over the years, they have clashed on and off the pitch, with the two sides always vying for glory at the top of the Premier League. From close battles in the 1990s, Arsene Wenger's invincible season in 2004 and Jurgen Klopp's revival with Liverpool in 2020, they have both tasted success.

Those two managers, alongside the likes of Rafael Benitez, have always been at the centre of attention when the matches took place at Anfield, Highbury or the Emirates Stadium. However, now there are two new men in the dugouts, with Arne Slot and Mikel Arteta highly regarded in the sport.

Ahead of the two matches between the new head coaches during this campaign, here is a complete guide to the head-to-head record between the two sides in the Premier League era. As Arsenal look to win the competition for the first time since 2004, a victory against The Reds might be vital.

Liverpool vs Arsenal - Overall Premier League Record

Club

Wins

Draws

Losses

Goals Scored

Liverpool

25

21

18

109

Arsenal

18

21

25

81

We have also outlined every fixture between the two sides in Premier League history, with it painting an idea that Liverpool had more success in the 1990s and 2010s, but Arsenal had a fruitful period under one of their greatest managers ever, Wenger.

List of Premier League Results Between Liverpool and Arsenal

Season

Match

Venue

1992/93

Liverpool 0-2 Arsenal

Anfield

1992/93

Arsenal 0-1 Liverpool

Highbury

1993/94

Liverpool 0-0 Arsenal

Anfield

1993/94

Arsenal 1-0 Liverpool

Highbury

1994/95

Liverpool 3-0 Arsenal

Anfield

1994/95

Arsenal 0-1 Liverpool

Highbury

1995/96

Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal

Anfield

1995/96

Arsenal 0-0 Liverpool

Highbury

1996/97

Liverpool 2-0 Arsenal

Anfield

1996/97

Arsenal 1-2 Liverpool

Highbury

1997/98

Arsenal 0-1 Liverpool

Highbury

1997/98

Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal

Anfield

1998/99

Liverpool 0-0 Arsenal

Anfield

1998/99

Arsenal 0-0 Liverpool

Highbury

1999/00

Liverpool 2-0 Arsenal

Anfield

1999/00

Arsenal 0-1 Liverpool

Highbury

2000/01

Arsenal 2-0 Liverpool

Highbury

2000/01

Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal

Anfield

2001/02

Liverpool 1-2 Arsenal

Anfield

2001/02

Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool

Highbury

2002/03

Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool

Highbury

2002/03

Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal

Anfield

2003/04

Liverpool 1-2 Arsenal

Anfield

2003/04

Arsenal 4-2 Liverpool

Highbury

2004/05

Liverpool 2-1 Arsenal

Anfield

2004/05

Arsenal 3-1 Liverpool

Highbury

2005/06

Liverpool 1-0 Arsenal

Anfield

2005/06

Arsenal 2-1 Liverpool

Highbury

2006/07

Arsenal 3-0 Liverpool

Emirates Stadium

2006/07

Liverpool 4-1 Arsenal

Anfield

2007/08

Liverpool 1-1 Arsenal

Anfield

2007/08

Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool

Emirates Stadium

2008/09

Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool

Emirates Stadium

2008/09

Liverpool 4-4 Arsenal

Anfield

2009/10

Liverpool 1-2 Arsenal

Anfield

2009/10

Arsenal 1-0 Liverpool

Emirates Stadium

2010/11

Liverpool 1-1 Arsenal

Anfield

2010/11

Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool

Emirates Stadium

2011/12

Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool

Emirates Stadium

2011/12

Liverpool 1-2 Arsenal

Anfield

2012/13

Liverpool 0-2 Arsenal

Anfield

2012/13

Arsenal 2-2 Liverpool

Emirates Stadium

2013/14

Arsenal 2-0 Liverpool

Emirates Stadium

2013/14

Liverpool 5-1 Arsenal

Anfield

2014/15

Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal

Anfield

2014/15

Arsenal 4-1 Liverpool

Emirates Stadium

2015/16

Arsenal 0-0 Liverpool

Emirates Stadium

2015/16

Liverpool 3-3 Arsenal

Anfield

2016/17

Arsenal 3-4 Liverpool

Emirates Stadium

2016/17

Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal

Anfield

2017/18

Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal

Anfield

2017/18

Arsenal 3-3 Liverpool

Emirates Stadium

2018/19

Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool

Emirates Stadium

2018/19

Liverpool 5-1 Arsenal

Anfield

2019/20

Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal

Anfield

2019/20

Arsenal 2-1 Liverpool

Emirates Stadium

2020/21

Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal

Anfield

2020/21

Arsenal 0-3 Liverpool

Emirates Stadium

2021/22

Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal

Anfield

2021/22

Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool

Emirates Stadium

2022/23

Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool

Emirates Stadium

2022/23

Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal

Anfield

2023/24

Liverpool 1-1 Arsenal

Anfield

2023/24

Arsenal 3-1 Liverpool

Emirates Stadium
1990s

Liverpool dominated the fixture

Robbie Fowler embraced by teammates after scoring a goal for Liverpool.

Up to the end of the 1998/99 season, Arsenal and Liverpool met 14 times. The Reds came out on top eight times, whilst Arsenal won just twice. This was despite the two sides having similar fortunes every campaign, with the Gunners even winning the title in 1998.

Remarkably, The Reds even did the double over Arsenal during their title-winning campaign, famously beating them 4-0 at Anfield. However, the most famous match came in 1994, when Liverpool won the fixture 3-0, thanks to an individual masterclass from Robbie Fowler.

One of the greatest strikers in the club's history scored a hat-trick in 4 minutes 35 seconds. In doing so, he became the competition's quickest hat-trick scorer. No one could quite believe it, including Fowler, who celebrated in front of the Kop and wrote himself into the history of the books. Neither side came close to winning the title that year, but the fixture epitomised the idea that you never know what to expect.

2000s

Arsenal superior during greatest Wenger years

Arshavin in the 4-4 draw

The 2000s was a tale of mixed fortunes for the two sides. Arsenal started the new millennium with two league titles, including one when they went unbeaten, whilst Liverpool always slipped up the final hurdle. It became a running joke within the nation before they finally won the competition in 2020. That was replicated in this fixture, with Liverpool winning just four times between the 2000/01 and 2009/10 seasons.

In the early stages of the 2000s, Arsenal dominated, going six league matches unbeaten against their rivals, which included a pivotal 4-2 win at the end of the 2003/04 season. Despite Liverpool going 2-1 up at half-time at Highbury, the gunners pounced back through Thierry Henry, scoring a hat-trick and putting them on the verge of immortality.

Alongside this, the two sides also drew 4-4 in 2009, with the match seen by some as one of the greatest in Premier League history. The Reds needed to win to have any chance of the title, but they were dented by Andrey Arshavin's world-class hat-trick. A last-minute equaliser from Liverpool's Yossi Benayoun wasn't enough to help them win the title.

2010s

Klopp inspired Liverpool dominance

Arsenal 3-4 Liverpool

In the 2010s, Liverpool picked up more wins than Arsenal, earning the bragging rights seven times. However, five of these came after 2016, correlating with the club's revival under one of their greatest managers ever, Klopp. In comparison, Arsenal picked up all three points five times, but they all came before 2016.

As part of this, Liverpool went on a nine-game unbeaten run against Arsenal between 2015 and 2020, with one of the most entertaining matches seeing them win 4-3 at the start of the 2016/17 campaign. It signified a new era under manager Klopp, with a stunning strike from debutant Sadio Mane setting the tone for his impact at the club. They proved to be Arsenal's most hated fixture, with the Reds also picking up 4-0 and 5-1 fixtures at home against the Gunners in the following years.

2020s

Liverpool haven't won since March 2022

Arsenal's Martin Odegaard in action with Liverpool's Andrew Robertson

Most recently, Liverpool have struggled against Arsenal. They started the 2020s dominantly, picking up impressive 4-0 and 3-0 wins against Arsenal. However, since March 2022, The Reds have not picked up all three points against Arteta's side in the league.

Their encounters during the 2022/2023 season epitomised why the fixture is one of the most eagerly anticipated on the footballing calendar. In October 2022, Arsenal beat their rivals 3-2, with a late penalty from Bukayo Saka finishing off a back-and-forth match at the Emirates. It symbolised that the Gunners were serious title challengers under Arteta.

When the reverse fixture came around, Arsenal were being put under pressure by title rivals Manchester City. They knew they had to pick up a first league win at Anfield since 2012 to have a serious chance of glory – and they thought they were in dreamland when two goals in the first half gave them a 2-0 lead. However, the hosts fought back through Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino to deny Arsenal all three points. They went on to finish in second behind Man City.

Upcoming Fixtures

Slot and Arteta will meet for the first time in the competition

Arsenal host Liverpool this weekend in a match that is immediately billed as a 'six-pointer'. Slot has had an incredible start to life at Anfield, most recently beating Chelsea 2-1, and everyone knows that a win in north London would be a statement of intent. However, travelling to N5 is never easy, especially when they have not won there in the competition since March 2022.

The return fixture takes place on the 10th May 2025 – in the heart of the run-in. Both sides have title aspirations alongside Man City, so the eyes of the world will be on this match at Anfield. It will change the outcome of the division – and maybe the title.

Liverpool vs Arsenal - Upcoming 2024/25 Premier League Fixtures

Match

Date

Venue

Competition

Arsenal vs Liverpool

27th October 2024

Emirates Stadium

Premier League

Liverpool vs Arsenal

10th May 2025

Anfield

Premier League