Liverpool are keeping tabs on the impressive form of PSV Eindhoven midfielder Joey Veerman to bolster their midfield but face competition for his signature from Arsenal and Newcastle United, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

The midfield player is one of the most coveted players outside of Europe’s top five leagues at a time when PSV have won six out of six in Eredivisie so far this season, as scouts from across the continent are in place for each game.

Veerman has started all six games and even though his form has not been quite as consistent as he might have liked, he is looking primed for the potential of a big move in 2025. Last summer he was courted by a handful of Champions League clubs but PSV priced him out of the market by putting a £42m price-tag on him.

Liverpool Eye Martin Zubimendi Alternative

Spaniard rejected Arne Slot's side last summer

There is a growing feeling in the Netherlands, though, that this will be his final season in the Eredivisie. The player has hinted previously that he is keen to test himself abroad and the Premier League holds big appeal, along with Spain and Italy.

Veerman was linked with a move to Manchester United last summer as they explored alternatives to Manuel Ugarte, with the 25-year-old labelled as "one of the very best football players in the Eredivisie".

Liverpool were also linked with him in the summer and remain on the lookout for midfield reinforcements for next year, having been rejected by Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi despite being willing to pay his release clause.

GMS sources insist that Arsenal have had an eye on him over the past year and will continue to consider him as an option. They intend to add further depth to their midfield next season, despite signing Mikel Merino in the last transfer window.

Newcastle have been making checks on him too over the past 12 months and it is understood he is considered as a player that could replace Bruno Guimaraes long-term.

Joey Veerman Eredivisie Stats 2024/25 Games 6 Goals 1 Assists 4 Shot creating actions 37 Key passes 23 Pass completion 82.2%

Veerman, 25, is a Dutch international and in the past has also been linked with Rangers, Celtic and Brighton. He is under contract until 2026 and the next summer window is a time when he is widely expected to move on.

Veerman joined PSV in 2022 from Heerenveen and has grown into an international who was part of the Dutch squad at Euro 2024. So far this season he has four assists and also leads the way in Eredivisie for shot creating actions.

Agbonlahor: Salah is Leaving for Saudi Arabia

"He'll earn more than Cristiano Ronaldo"

While Liverpool have one eye on the future incomings at the club, there is a suggestion they will also need to prepare for the exit of legendary forward Mohamed Salah with Gabriel Agbonlahor revealing that he has been told the Egyptian will leave Anfield next summer.

Salah, 32, is in the final year of his contract and revealed earlier this month that there had been no talks with the club hierarchy about an extension.

Saudi clubs have long been interested in the iconic winger, and Agbonlahor has told talkSPORT that he believes Salah is set to make the move to the Middle East when his deal expires in 2025 and he will earn more than Cristiano Ronaldo.

“I’m hearing it'll be free transfer and how annoying would that be for Liverpool to lose Salah at 32 on a free transfer. “I think he’ll end up getting more than [Cristiano] Ronaldo is getting paid over there, he'll be the face [of the league]. “I can't say [who told me] but I just think he would have signed a new contract by now and it's enough money that he can't turn down over there.”

All statistics courtesy of FBRef - correct as of 27/9/2024.