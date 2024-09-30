Liverpool are poised to join Arsenal and Newcastle United in facing a significant battle to sign Bryan Mbeumo as Brentford are preparing to play hardball and will hold out for a club-record fee after he has gained admiring glances from Anfield, the Emirates Stadium and St James' Park, GMS sources have revealed.

The winger has made an eye-catching start to the campaign thanks to finding the back of the net five times in six Premier League outings, resulting in Reds boss Arne Slot, Gunners chief Mikel Arteta and Magpies head coach Eddie Howe pinpointing him as a potential recruit in 2025.

Brentford were forced to contend with losing their talismanic forward during the final hours of the summer transfer window as Ivan Toney completed a £40million switch to Saudi Arabian big-spenders Al-Ahli, and the west Londoners are in danger of Liverpool, Arsenal and Newcastle looking to raid them within the next 12 months.

Premier League Trio Consider Mbeumo Move

Slot, Arteta and Howe tracking Brentford man's performances

Liverpool, Arsenal and Newcastle are continuing to track Mbeumo's performances ahead of potentially heading to the negotiating table at the end of the season, according to GMS sources, but Brentford are not prepared to make it easy for admirers to lure him away from his current surroundings.

The Cameroon international has entered the final two years of his £45,000-per-week contract at the Gtech Community Stadium, resulting in the Bees not being in a particularly strong position ahead of possible offers, but they have ruled out selling him on the cheap to a domestic rival.

GMS sources have been informed that Brentford are desperate to keep Mbeumo out of Liverpool, Arsenal and Newcastle's clutches, resulting in them seeking more than the £40million they received for Toney as they look to make him the most expensive departure in their history if he embarks on a fresh challenge.

Bryan Mbeumo's season-by-season statistics in the Premier League Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off 2024/25 6 5 0 2 0 2023/24 25 9 6 2 0 2022/23 38 9 8 5 0 2021/22 35 4 7 4 0 Statistics correct as of 30/09/2024

The Bees forked out £5.4million when they landed the 25-year-old from Troyes in August 2019, meaning they are holding out for a significant profit if Slot, Arteta or Howe up the ante in their efforts to lure him away as they go in search of strengthening their respective squads in the upcoming transfer windows.

Mbeumo's goalscoring performances during the early stages of the campaign have resulted in him popping up on the radar of Liverpool, Arsenal and Newcastle, GMS sources have learned, but Brentford are intending to price him at the top-end of the market in an attempt to fend off interest.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bryan Mbeumo has been averaging a goal every 108 minutes during the early stages of the Premier League campaign

Mbeumo Could be Next Big-Money Bees Exit

Cameroon international has been recommended to leading clubs

GMS sources have been told that Liverpool, Arsenal and Newcastle keeping tabs on Mbeumo has resulted in Brentford being concerned that he could prove to be their next high-profile departure, following in the footsteps of Toney, Ollie Watkins, David Raya and Said Benrahma during Thomas Frank's reign.

The right-sided attacking force has bags of Premier League experience and has got his name on the scoresheet 55 times over the course of 207 appearances for the Bees, leading to him being pinpointed as a potential acquisition on Merseyside, Tyneside and across the capital at the Emirates Stadium.

Reaching an agreement for Mbeumo has been recommended by recruitment staff at top clubs thanks to his statistics in the final third of the pitch, GMS sources understand, and Brentford boss Frank has also admitted that he would be in the market for his signature if he was in charge of an ambitious Premier League rival.

GMS sources recently revealed that the potent finisher's versatility across the frontline is a key reason for Liverpool, Arsenal and Newcastle identifying him as an option who could make them even more of an attacking threat as they go in search of taking their respective squads to the next level in the coming months.

