Highlights Liverpool have inquired about a summer deal to sign Eintracht Frankfurt defender Willian Pacho.

The Reds don't have a new manager yet, but are already looking at transfer targets.

Liverpool could face competition from Premier League rivals Arsenal for the 22-year-old's signature.

Liverpool are "interested" in Eintracht Frankfurt defender Willian Pacho ahead of the summer transfer window. The Reds are seemingly still focused on their transfer business despite not yet knowing who their new manager will be.

With Jurgen Klopp leaving at the end of the season, there will be a new man at the Liverpool helm. Whether it be Ruben Amorim, Roberto De Zerbi or somebody else entirely, new football CEO Michael Edwards will still have his targets in mind and possibly even be working on deals in the background. According to Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, one such player is Pacho.

Details of the Willian Pacho Deal

There's a huge price tag on his shoulders

The 22-year-old joined the Bundesliga club last summer, arriving from Belgian club Royal Antwerp in a €9m (£7.6m) move. Frankfurt now stand to make a huge profit, as they have put a price tag of around €60m (£51.2m) on his head.

Liverpool are said to have inquired about the possibility of signing Pacho - described as being "magnificent" by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig on X - but it's not clear what sort of response they got from Frankfurt. But needless to say the German club are "aware" of the deal, and will be prepared to let the defender leave this summer should someone meet their price tag. They do not need to rush into a sale as the centre-back still has four years left on his contract.

Plettenberg posted on X: "Arsenal and Liverpool are still interested in Pacho and inquired about him. Eintracht Frankfurt is aware. The 22 y/o is allowed to leave Eintracht in the summer if someone pays between €50-60m in transfer fees. This price tag has been set. Contract [at Frankfurt] valid until 2028. Key player."

How Pacho & Van Dijk compare in 2023-24 league games Pacho Van Dijk Appearances 28 30 Pass success % 84.8 91.3 Tackles per game 1.9 1.2 Interceptions per game 1.5 1.2 Fouls per game 0.7 0.7 Clearances per game 4.5 4 Yellow cards 7 2 Red cards 0 1 Overall rating 6.80 7.21

Arsenal Also Interested

Liverpool face competition from a Premier League top three rival for Pacho's signature this summer. Mikel Arteta's Arsenal have also inquired about the defender, per Plettenberg. It's unclear if Frankfurt or the player have any preference at this stage.

Arsenal may hold an advantage over Liverpool if the deal is one that's set to be done early. That's because Arteta will certainly be at Arsenal next term, but Liverpool do not yet know who their manager will be. That could put Arsenal in the driving seat for a potential transfer, but it all depends which of the clubs will stump up Frankfurt's asking price. Pacho may also be willing to hold out for Liverpool if they are his destination of choice.

It all comes amid doubts over Virgil Van Dijk's mid-to-long-term future at Liverpool. The defender could leave after Jurgen Klopp departs, but it's said that Michael Edwards will priortise contract talks with Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Statistics from WhoScored.com. Correct as of 17-04-24.