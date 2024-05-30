Highlights Liverpool are set to assess Sepp van den Berg in pre-season, who is valued at £20 million.

There is reported interest in the defender from Premier League clubs like Brentford and Southampton.

If Arne Slot sanctions the sale of van den Berg, it could finance big moves for the Reds this summer.

Liverpool are set to assess Sepp van den Berg in pre-season, with the defender said to be valued at around £20 million and attracting significant interest from several Premier League clubs, according to the Athletic's James Pearce. The Reds are keen to take a look at the player this summer as they warm up for the new season, with Arne Slot potentially interested in utilising his compatriot, rather than selling him.

The Dutch centre-back spent the entire duration of last season on loan in the Bundesliga at Mainz, and impressed, making 35 appearances and scoring three goals as the German club narrowly secured their top flight safety.

When Liverpool signed van den Berg in 2019 for £1.3 million from PEC Zwolle, he was touted as one of the brightest prospects in Dutch football. However, Jurgen Klopp consistently sent the player on loan, spending the last four campaigns away from Anfield, including two years at Preston North End and a year at Schalke.

While Klopp may just have been looking to develop the 22-year-old away from the spotlight of the North West club, these persistent loans could have pointed to a lack of belief in the player. Thus, the departure of Klopp and the arrival of Slot may have reignited hope for van den Berg that he has a future at Anfield.

Liverpool 'To Assess' van den Berg

Pre-Season will provide an opportunity for Slot to look at players

While Arne Slot will already be in the door at Anfield, working on plans to bolster his squad, his players won't join him until later this summer. The Merseysiders will fly out to the United States in July, where they have games against Real Betis, Arsenal and Manchester United scheduled.

These fixtures will provide ample opportunity for players who could be on the way out to impress and stake a claim to remain at Liverpool. None more so than van den Berg, who had a solid campaign at Mainz last year, and will be confident that he can displace the departing Joel Matip in the Reds' squad.

While the imperious Virgil van Dijk, the ever-improving Ibrahima Konate and the bright Jarrel Quansah are unlikely to be moved out of the way for van den Berg, the Dutchman will believe that he can fill the void left by Matip. This vacancy, combined with his versatility which has seen him play at right-back, will give him a plausible chance at playing a role for Liverpool next season.

Pearce reinforced this, claiming that no decision will be made on van den Berg's future until Slot has assessed him in pre-season. The Journalist tweeted:

Latest on Sepp van den Berg's future..... Liverpool value Dutch defender at around £20m. Mainz don't have option to buy after impressive loan spell. Interest from Brentford, Southampton and Wolfsburg among others. No decision on whether to sanction a sale will be made until after he's been assessed by Arne Slot during pre-season.

Premier League Clubs Keen on van den Berg

Brentford and Southampton are looking at the centre-back

With Pearce reporting that Brentford and Southampton are interested in signing van den Berg and value him at £20 million, Liverpool may ultimately cave and cash in on the defender. Profit and sustainability rules are tightening, meaning a sale of this significance could help finance large moves for the Reds this summer.

Thomas Frank's Brentford will be eager to strengthen a defence that leaked 65 goals last season, and may see van den Berg as a potentially pivotal acquisition in doing so. While the likes of Ethan Pinnock, Nathan Collins and Ben Mee performed well, the linked Liverpool man has a higher ceiling than all three and would enable greater adaptability for Frank, between back three and back four systems.

As for Southampton, Russel Martin's possession-oriented philosophy requires players who are excellent in possession, and van den Berg's quality on the ball could help the tactician execute his ideas in the build-up.