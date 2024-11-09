Liverpool and Aston Villa will return to Premier League action when the two high-flying sides go head-to-head at Anfield on Saturday night under the lights, following their Champions League exploits in midweek.

Arne Slot's side claimed a stunning 4-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen to maintain their 100% record in the competition to sit top of the standings at the half-way points, while Unai Emery's men fell to their third consecutive defeat in all competitions away to Club Brugge as a result of a controversial penalty in the second half.

With both teams tussling at the top end of the table neither will want to drop points before the international break and with injury concerns on both sides, this is how GIVEMESPORT expect both teams to lineup.

Liverpool Team News

Diogo Jota ruled out for several weeks

In a blow to the Reds, forward Diogo Jota has been ruled out for several more weeks and is now expected to return in December following his rib injury that he suffered in the win over Chelsea last month. Alisson Becker, Federico Chiesa and Harvey Elliott also remain sidelined until after the international break, with no fresh injury problems for the boss to deal with.

Liverpool Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential return date Alisson Becker Hamstring 24/11/2024 Diogo Jota Rib 01/12/2024 Federico Chiesa Other 24/11/2024 Harvey Elliott Foot 24/11/2024

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Slot shared the latest on his squad's injury status.

“We expect him [Jota] back after the international break. The first weeks after the international break we expect him back. "I always say in Holland there is privacy about this and I don’t know how it is over here. Like I just said, he will be back one or two weeks after the international break.”

Liverpool Confirmed XI

Tsimikas dropped

Liverpool Confirmed XI: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Jones, Diaz; Nunez.

Liverpool Confirmed Substitutes: Jaros (GK), Bradley (DEF), Quansah (DEF), Gomez (DEF), Tsimikas (DEF), Endo (MID), Morton (MID), Szoboszlai (MID), Gakpo (FWD).

Andy Robertson comes back into the side after being benched in the last two games, while Darwin Nunez also returns in place of the in-form Cody Gakpo. Curtis Jones keeps his place ahead of Dominik Szoboszlai.

Aston Villa Team News

Ross Barkley remains sidelined

Emery was boosted by Morgan Rogers' ability to shake off a knock to start in midweek against Club Brugge, but the Spaniard was without defender Matty Cash and he looks unlikely to return before the international break. Ross Barkley is also still ruled out with an undisclosed injury, but the rest of the squad is fit and available with Tyrone Mings and Boubacar Kamara reacting well following their first starts.

Aston Villa Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Ross Barkley Other 24/11/2024 Matty Cash Calf 24/11/2024

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Emery shared the latest on ahead of the game.

"If we want to play in Champions League or in Europe; if we want to play to be contenders or fighting for a trophy, we have to play three matches in a week… We need rest, but I think that we are rested. We are training now in the afternoon and we are going to prepare the match with the players tomorrow and they are going to be ready to play."

Aston Villa Confirmed XI

Lucas Digne to return to the side

Aston Villa Confirmed XI: Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne; Bailey, Onana, Tielemans, Ramsey; Rogers, Waktins.

Aston Villa Confirmed Substitutes: Olsen (GK), Bogarde (DEF), Mings (DEF), Maatsen (DEF), Kamara (MID), McGinn (FWD), Buendia (FWD), Philogene (FWD), Duran (FWD).

With two players unavailable, the team begins to pick itself after the midweek defeat. Pau Torres returns in defence ahead of Mings while Amadou Onana starts ahead of Boubacar Kamara, and Jacob Ramsey comes back in ahead of John McGinn. out wide.

Ian Maatsen and Jaden Philogene, who joined for a combined £55.5m this summer, will have to settle for a place on the bench.