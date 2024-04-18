Highlights Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been urged to turn to 'wildcard' Jayden Danns for tonight's match against Atalanta.

The Reds are looking to overturn a three-goal first leg deficit in Bergamo.

Danns has impressed in his four appearances for Liverpool's first team this season.

Liverpool have a huge mountain to climb this evening as they face Atalanta in their Europa League quarter-final second leg. The Reds are 3-0 down from the first game after being shocked by the Italian team at Anfield last week.

It's a serious task to come, but if any club can produce magic on a European night to overturn a three-goal deficit, it is Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp knows how to get the best out of his players, despite recent results. He is also not afraid to put his faith in young players, and he has been urged to utilise Jayden Danns against Atalanta by James Pearce on the Walk On podcast.

Liverpool Need Danns' Fearless Approach

He is 'not struggling' for self-belief

Danns has not featured for the first team since a Premier League win over Nottingham Forest on March 3. He's been flying for the under-21s since then, and could now be set to re-join the first team fold. That's something Pearce wants to see, and many Liverpool supporters will likely be feeling the same way.

"I'd like to see Jayden Danns back included among the subs, as almost like your wildcard if you need a goal with 10 or 15 to go," Pearce said. "We talk about confidence being in short supply in that team at the minute... well anyone who watched Liverpool under-21s demolish Manchester United last Friday night will know that Jayden Danns isn't struggling in the belief stakes.

"It's a completely different level, but he just didn't look out of place, did he, when he made three or four senior appearances earlier on in the season. The cavalry has come back in terms of the injury situation clearing up since then. But again, he's a goalscorer, and he's showed that nothing fazes him and he's fearless.

"I'm not suggesting you start Jayden Danns against Atalanta, but I certainly want to see him in the squad and potentially him being brought on because he's not hampered by the same issues that Salah, Nunez and, to a lesser degree, Diaz are at the minute."

Klopp is 'Enamoured' with Danns

Journalist Neil Jones said this week that Jurgen Klopp is "absolutely enamoured" with Danns. Klopp likes him and Bobby Clark the most from the young players that have come up to the first team, according to Jones.

"It would be very wise for Liverpool to consider all options around him as opposed to saying ‘right he’s 18 and you know we got this and that'," Jones said. "He looks to me like someone that if he got a lucky break, he looks to me like he’s the kind of person who might be able to seize that opportunity in the first team squad."

Danns has repaid the sentiment, telling Liverpool's official website back in February: "To be honest, every time I’ve spoken with the boss he’s just been really encouraging and he’s probably the perfect role model. As a manager, personally I think he is the best manager in the world and when you look at him you’re a bit starstruck and he’s got this aura around him.

"So, yeah, every time you speak with him it’s meaningful and his biggest message is probably to just work hard and even Pep [Lijnders], he has been a big influence in me as well and his message was to work hard and do the same thing as well. So, in my mind I am just going to take on what they give me and work as hard as I can to try to perfect my tools and be the best player I can be.”