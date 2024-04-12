Highlights Liverpool reporter David Lynch says there was a "whiff of complacency" for the first time at Anfield against Atalanta.

The Reds were completely outplayed by the sixth-placed Serie A side on Thursday night.

Jurgen Klopp admitted it was a "really bad game" in his post-match interview.

It was a night to forget for Liverpool at Anfield on Thursday. Jurgen Klopp's team fell to a surprise 3-0 defeat against Atalanta in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie. It marked the team's first home defeat in 14 months.

Plenty of sloppy defending was on show from the Reds, with the starting back four each scoring just five out of 10 in GIVEMESPORT's player ratings. Liverpool will be hoping they can turn things around in the second leg next week, but it will be a tall order to overturn a three-goal deficit away from home, especially at an Italian club with a passionate fan base behind them.

A 'Whiff of Complacency' at Liverpool

That should be stamped out if Klopp is to end on a high

Well-renowned Liverpool reporter David Lynch, who has written for various national outlets, gave his thoughts on X after the game. Like many supporters on the platform, Lynch noticed that complacency had crept into Klopp's Reds. He surmised that Atalanta 'bullied' Liverpool all over the pitch. This was reflected by Atalanta's 16 fouls committed and two yellow cards, compared to Liverpool's seven and none respectively. And that's despite Atalanta having just 30% of the possession.

Lynch posted: "Don't think I've ever said this before about Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool before but there was a strong whiff of complacency about tonight from the manager's selection to the players' performances. Atalanta just bullied them all across the park for 90 minutes and deserved their win."

Match statistics Liverpool Stats Atalanta 19 Shots 11 5 Shots on target 7 70% Possession 30% 7 Fouls 16 4 Corner kicks 2 0 Yellow cards 2

Jurgen Klopp Admitted it was a Bad Game

"It was a really bad game, oh my God," he said. "They broke, they scored and we just lost the plot a little bit. We were here and there in midfield, I didn't recognise it.

"It was really strange but in football terms it was tactical discipline. They scored and we kept playing into their hands. We played a bad game and we deserved to lose. We must feel that now but we have exactly this night to feel bad about it and then we have to build up for (Crystal) Palace."

Asked about next week's second leg, he added: "I believe it's not the moment to talk about that. I'm not in the mood to think about the game in a week's time when we have another in between. Definitely we have to try, we want to win the game but now is not the moment to have a big mouth. We have to play a really good game.

"Where we are, this is probably a low point for us performance-wise so it should be possible to play a little bit better and we can play a lot better. But first and foremost it's about Sunday now."

Match statistics from BBC Sport.