Highlights Atalanta shocked Liverpool with a 3-0 victory at Anfield, capitalizing on defensive errors.

Striker Gianluca Scamacca scored twice, while Mario Palasic sealed the win for Atalanta.

Liverpool's defensive mix-ups allowed Atalanta to dominate, leaving them with a tough task in the second leg.

Atalanta delivered the shock of the Europa League so far this season, beating Liverpool 3-0 at Anfield on Thursday night. It was the Reds' first defeat at home this season and gives the Italians an incredible chance at moving on to the semi-finals of the European competition when the two teams meet in the reverse fixture next week.

It was a fine performance from Gian Piero Gasperini's side, who took advantage of a messy, unorganised Liverpool defence, and in-form striker Gianluca Scamacca made Jurgen Klopp's men pay with a goal in either half before Mario Palasic bagged a third to seal the win for his club. The Reds only had themselves to blame for both goals, though, with the first coming as a result of a Caomhin Kelleher mistake, with the keeper diving over the ball when it looked set to be a fairly routine save.

The second came after a defensive mix-up in the Liverpool back line saw Scamacca pick up the ball inside the home side's penalty area with no one around him, slotting it past Kelleher with ease. Palasic then provided the icing on the cake with the third and final goal, leaving Liverpool with a mountain to climb.

Key match statistics Liverpool Stats Atalanta 5 Shots on target 7 12 Shots off target 2 70 Possession 30 7 Fouls 16 4 Corner kicks 2 0 Yellow cards 2

Liverpool Player Ratings

GK - Caoimhin Kelleher - 6/10

It was a mixed bag from Kelleher, who made several fine saves throughout the contest, but was largely at fault for Atalanta's opener when he dived over what looked to be a pretty tame shot.

RB - Joe Gomez - 5/10

The defender didn't have one of his finest games as he was caught out of position on several occasions and a mix-up with Konate saw Scamacca in acres of space for his second goal of the evening.

CB - Ibrahima Konate - 5/10

The former RB Leipzig was unusually lacklustre against Atalanta and was defensively all over the place before his mix-up with Gomez led to Scamacca's second goal.

CB - Virgil van Dijk - 5/10

It wasn't the impressive display that many have come to expect from the Dutch defender, and he struggled to contain Atalanta's leading forwards throughout.

LB - Kostas Tsimikas - 5/10

Caught out of position on several occasions, the Greek struggled to keep up with the Atalanta forward line and was justifiably taken off at halftime for Andy Robertson.

CM - Curtis Jones - 6/10

It was a quiet game for the 23-year-old, and he didn't have much of an impact on proceedings before he was replaced by Dominik Szoboszlai during the interval.

CM - Wataru Endo - 6/10

The midfielder rarely put a foot wrong, but he rarely did anything else either and it was a very quiet evening for the Japanese international.

CM - Alexis Mac Allister - 6/10

The Argentine struggled to really get anything going in the Liverpool midfield, failing to find the target with any of his three long balls and crosses.

RW - Harvey Elliot - 7/10

The Englishman had a solid first half, almost scoring an incredible strike, but his curling effort bounced off of both the crossbar and the post and he was unfortunate to see himself subbed off at halftime.

ST - Darwin Nunez - 6/10

It was a mixed bag for the Uruguayan striker who showcased his blistering pace by getting behind the Atalanta defence more than once, but his finishing let him down as he missed an incredible one-on-one opportunity.

LW - Cody Gakpo - 7/10

Despite the result, Gakpo had a solid game for the Reds and was the most instrumental player on the pitch for Klopp's side with five successful dribbles and four key passes throughout the 90 minutes.

Sub - Mohamed Salah - 7/10

Klopp turned to his talisman at halftime, bringing Salah off the bench, and the Egyptian did find the back of the net, but his strike was offside and aside from that, he didn't offer much else.

Sub - Dominik Szoboszlai - 6/10

Another player introduced at halftime, Szoboszlai didn't make much of an impact in the second half as Atalanta ran away with the contest.

Sub - Andy Robertson - 6/10

Brought on for the struggling Tsimikas at halftime, the Scot didn't have too much more success and didn't fix the issues that the Reds' backline was having.

Sub - Luis Diaz - 6/10

Brought on for a wasteful Darwin Nunez, Diaz didn't bring much to the contest and failed to spark life into the Liverpool front line.

Sub - Diogo Jota - 6/10

While it was nice to see Diogo Jota make his long-awaited return from injury, he wasn't really given much time to do anything of note.

Atalanta Player Ratings

GK - Juan Musso - 7/10

While Liverpool weren't at their best, they still managed to register four shots on target, but Musso was on hand to deny them every time, with his most impressive save coming when he met Darwin Nunez in a one-one-one situation.

RB - Davide Zappacosta - 6/10

The full-back wasn't ever really put under too much pressure, but Gakpo managed to get the better of him on a number of occasions.

CB - Berat Djimsiti - 7/10

It was a fine performance from the 31-year-old who handled the challenge of Darwin Nunez and then Luis Diaz with no major issues whatsoever.

CB - Isak Hien - 6/10

The Swede didn't have to do too much throughout the game, but handled business whenever he was called upon.

LB - Matteo Ruggeri - 7/10

Whether it was at the back, or pushing forwards with his team, it was an impressive night for the Italian.

DM - Marten De Roon - 7/10

De Roon gave a captain's performance, leading his side to a historic victory from the middle of the park.

CM - Ederson - 6/10

The Brazilian handled the pressure of an in-form Liverpool side well and did a solid job keeping the majority of the Reds' midfield quiet.

CM - Mario Pasalic - 8/10

The midfielder provided the icing on the cake with Atalanta's third and final goal of the evening, capping off an incredible match.

AM - Teun Koopmeiners - 6/10

Despite Atalanta's incredible showing, it was a quiet evening for the attacking midfielder.

ST - Gianluca Scamacca - 9/10

The in-form striker continued his incredible season with a brace against Liverpool, and the Reds' defenders couldn't handle him.

ST - Charles De Ketalaere - 7/10

The former AC Milan man had a fine game and showed why he was once one of the most promising young players in football.

Sub - Aleksey Miranchuk - N/A

Brought on with just one minute of the 90 remaining, the forward didn't have time to make any sort of impression on the contest.

Man of the Match

Gianluca Scamacca

The former West Ham United man has been in fine form for Atalanta this season and that continued against Liverpool. He caused the Reds' numerous problems from the outset and capitalised more than once on their poor defensive performance. With a goal in either half, he delivered in a big way for his club, playing a pivotal role in their emphatic victory and if they do hold off Klopp's side in the reverse fixture next week and progress to the Europa League semi-finals, they will have this man to largely thank.

Just a real superstar level of performance.

More to follow...