Harvey Elliott's slow start to the Premier League season has hit a roadblock, with the midfielder reportedly picking up an injury that could rule him out of Liverpool contention for the next six weeks - and that is nothing but a cruel blow to the former Fulham youngster as he aims to continue his development at Anfield.

Elliott joined Liverpool back in 2019, and after a slow start to life in a Reds shirt, he earned his breakthrough season in the 2022/23 campaign under Jurgen Klopp - with a total of 46 appearances and five goals as the Reds looked to integrate him further into first-team proceedings. Elliott has become a major part of the first-team since, but with new boss Arne Slot seemingly not preferring him as much as Klopp did, he has only played seven minutes of top-flight football so far this season. The Surrey-born star will be keen to impress the new gaffer; but that will have to be put on hold after news emerged that he has suffered a setback with a foot injury.

Harvey Elliot 'Out For Six Weeks' in Liverpool Blow

The midfielder will undergo treatment to return in late October

The report from The Times football writer Paul Joyce states that Elliott could face being on the sidelines for six weeks, until late October - with a fractured foot adding to his frustrating start to the campaign.

Harvey Elliott's Premier League statistics - Liverpool squad ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 34 5th Assists 6 3rd Key Passes Per Game 1.1 9th Shots Per Game 1.4 8th Goals 3 =7th Match rating 6.70 16th

Elliott was forced to withdraw from England's under-21 squad earlier in the month after feeling some discomfort during training - and now it has become clear what that was, with the fracture on his foot ruling him out for the best part of two months.

Elliott, described by some as 'crucial', has only featured in one of Liverpool's three Premier League games this season, that being as a late substitute in the 2-0 home win over Brentford at Anfield at the end of August - and now that will impact his hopes of garnering increased game time over new Dutch boss Slot.

His injury comes at a bad time for Liverpool, too; starting with this weekend's home clash vs Nottingham Forest, the Reds face some huge games including an away trip to AC Milan in the Champions League and a home Premier League clash against Chelsea - whilst an away trip to title rivals Arsenal may be a step too far in late October as the young midfielder faces a race against time.

Elliott Has Huge Competition at Liverpool

Game time will be hard to garner throughout the season

Not getting any game time so far under Slot is no shame on Elliott's part - with the Reds boasting a star-studded midfield. Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai are the preferred midfield trio by the Dutchman, and that means that unfortunately some will have to miss out.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Harvey Elliott became the Premier League's youngest player after turning out for Fulham aged just 16 years and 30 days old - before Arsenal's Ethan Nwaneri beat him to the record.

Wataru Endo and Curtis Jones are in the same boat, whilst youngster Stefan Bajcetic was loaned out to RB Salzburg under Klopp's former assistant boss Pep Ljinders to get him back to his best - and with a campaign in which Liverpool will be hoping to compete on all four fronts, there is no doubting that Elliott will get games at some point.

Making a full recovery from his foot injury is the next step, but with Champions League games flooding through thick and fast over the winter months, the Reds will need him to be at his best.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 11-09-24.