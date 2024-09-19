Liverpool defeated AC Milan 3-1 in the Champions League during the week, and The Athletic's James Pearce has focused some of the praise on staff member Aaron Briggs, who has taken on the responsibility of set-pieces at Anfield.

The Reds scored twice from set-pieces with central defenders Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk both finding the back of the net. Dominik Szoboszlai added a goal later in the game to secure the victory and their first three points of the Champions League campaign.

The Merseyside outfit got off to a slow start in Milan as Christian Pulisic fired his side in front after just a few minutes, but Arne Slot's men bounced back with an impressive performance in the end.

Briggs Takes Praise for Liverpool Win

He's been handling the set-pieces

Briggs moved to Liverpool in 2024, joining the club as first-team individual development coach, previously plying his trade at VfL Wolsburg. According to Pearce, Briggs has now taken on the responsibility of helping with Liverpool's set-pieces after the Premier League club failed to find a relevant candidate when advertising for a specialist in this role...

"It's an interesting one, because I'm sure that people will remember, back in May, I think it was only a few days after Jurgen Klopp's farewell, it emerged that Liverpool had posted this job advertisement on the social networking site LinkedIn, advertising for a specialist set piece coach. Now they weren't able to find what they thought was a compelling candidate, so as Slot's backroom staff came together prior to preseason, it was decided that Aaron Briggs would essentially take on that responsibility."

Although Briggs wasn't initially brought in to help with this role, it will be interesting to see whether Liverpool opt to find a specialist after some recent success on the pitch. Pearce goes on to say that he's made a real impact at Anfield, pointing to the similarities between Konate and Van Dijk's goals...

"I think it's fair to say he's made a real impact as part of Slot's trusted kind of lieutenants so far, and I think Briggs and Liverpool's team of analysts deserve a lot of credit, because it's no coincidence that there was a lot in common between Konate's equaliser and Van Dijk nodding Liverpool 2-1 up. Briggs and the analysts pinpointed that the Milan goalie was slow to come off his line, and that the way Milan defend set pieces, you could get a run on them if you get your biggest aerial threats in the right areas."

It's only a small sample size, but it's a positive step for Liverpool as they look to improve their threat from set-pieces. Corners and free-kicks have become a huge part of the modern game, so having someone focusing on this area can be hugely beneficial.

Liverpool Scouts Target £60m Duo

Gutierrez and Tsygankov monitored

According to a report from CaughtOffside, Liverpool sent scouts to watch Girona duo Miguel Gutierrez and Viktor Tsygankov during the Spanish side’s Champions League fixture with Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night. The La Liga outfit succumbed to a 1-0 defeat thanks to a late own goal.

Tsygankov is a versatile forward who can play behind the striker or out wide. Gutierrez is primarily a left-back who is capable of providing a threat in the final third as well as being sound defensively. The report claims that a transfer fee to secure the Girona duo could total in the region of £60m.