May 7, 2019, will always be one of the greatest days in Liverpool's history.

The Reds needed a miracle to overcome Barcelona in their Champions League semi-final second leg tie at Anfield.

They were second best throughout in the first leg, losing 3-0. But Liverpool produced a miraculous comeback to win 4-0 and reach the final.

Their fourth goal on the night, scored by Divock Origi, came after a quickly taken corner by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Alexander-Arnold spotted Barcelona's players out of position and crossed perfectly for Origi, who scored from a few yards out.

But the goal wouldn't have been possible without the actions of Liverpool's ball boy, Oakley Cannonier.

The ball went out of play and Cannonier almost immediately provided Alexander-Arnold with another, allowing the right-back and Origi to catch Barca's players off guard.

Where is Oakley Cannonier now?

It turns out the youngster, who turned 19 years old on May 6, is showing great promise.

Cannonier, a striker, scored his first goal for Liverpool's under 18s just months after his actions in the Champions League semi-final.

He's continued to kick on and, in 2021, he signed his first professional contract at the club.

He has justified Liverpool's decision to give him that contract. According to Transfermarkt, Cannonier scored 30 goals in 37 games for the Reds' youth teams in the 2021/22 season.

YouTube user PBComps posted a video of his highlights this season and it shows just how good the youngster is.

Cannonier started the 2022/23 season on fire.

He netted seven times in just four games to open Liverpool's UEFA Youth League campaign. His form saw him called up for England's U19s and he scored twice in his opening two matches.

Unfortunately, he has barely played a minute since October due to numerous injury problems.

Cannonier spoke to Liverpool's official website in 2022 and he reflected on that iconic game against Barcelona.

He said: "Liverpool were obviously getting beat, so the assistant manager told our coach Carl that the ball needs to be in rapid for the intensity of the game and stuff because we were 3-0 down.

"Everything had to be quick and you had to get the ball back on the pitch.

"I went to school the next day and all the Liverpool fans in our school were just coming up to me and going, ‘You won us the game!’ I had to go in a different room because there were so many people coming up to me.

"It still is a bit mad. People getting in touch on social media calling me a Liverpool legend."

Cannonier he revealed even Jurgen Klopp still thanks him for his contribution on that famous night.

He continued: "I trained with the first team a few weeks ago and the boss came up to me and he was like, 'I just need to thank you' for what I did."

But Cannonier doesn't want to be known as a ball boy. He's determined to follow in Alexander-Arnold's footsteps and have similar success for the club.

"But if you look at what Trent's done with Liverpool's first team and won stuff with them, I'd love to do that. I don't want to just be like a ball-boy legend, you know what I mean?" He added.

It seems Cannonier is a real talent and he could well turn out for Liverpool's first team in the near future.