Liverpool are interested in signing Bayern Munich forward Kingsley Coman to bolster their attacking options ahead of the transfer deadline, journalist Nabil Djellit has reported.

Yet to make their first summer signing, the Reds are racing against the clock to bring in new faces before the transfer window slams shut on Friday, 30 August.

Eyeing an attacking signing, Liverpool were linked with several names earlier in the window, including Newcastle ace Anthony Gordon and Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Arne Slot’s impressive start to his first Premier League campaign may suggest that reinforcements are not a desperate necessity at Anfield, with 2-0 wins over Ipswich Town and Brentford.

However, several names have emerged as potential candidates to strengthen the Dutch tactician’s frontline, including Coman and Juventus attacker Federico Chiesa.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool have made an initial approach to explore a possible deal for the Italian international, who appears to be open to a Premier League switch, with less than 12 months left on his current deal with Juventus.

Slot Eyes Attacker Signing

According to Djellit, Bayern’s Kingsley Coman has emerged as one of the options for Arne Slot before the transfer deadline, with Liverpool showing interest in acquiring the Frenchman this week.

Despite being under contract until 2027, the 28-year-old is reportedly up for sale after Vincent Kompany took charge at the Allianz Arena in June.

Bayern are reportedly exploring several possibilities for offloading Coman, including a season-long loan, with several clubs showing interest, according to Florian Plettenberg.

The left-sided winger endured an injury-hit campaign last season, making just 17 appearances in the Bundesliga, scoring three goals and providing three assists. Dubbed as "unplayable" by Keith Costigan, a UEFA A Coach, Coman's talent is certainly something that should intrigue Slot and what he could bring to the table.

Kingsley Coman Bayern Munich Stats (2023/24) Games 27 Goals 5 Assists 3 Yellow cards 1 Games missed due to injury 21 Minutes played 1,737

With four days left in the transfer window, the £280k-a-week earning Coman’s future remains uncertain, with a return to Paris Saint-Germain also emerging as a possible option.

According to Plettenberg, PSG have been informed about the option of a loan move and could soon join the race for the France international, who joined Bayern in 2017.

Liverpool ‘Make Approach’ for Chiesa

On expiring deal at Juventus

Liverpool have made an initial approach to sign Juventus winger Federico Chiesa, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

The Reds have opened talks with the Serie A giants over Chiesa’s availability, with reports claiming the Italian international could be available for as little as £12m, with less than a year left on his current deal.

According to Romano, Chiesa is ‘excited’ about a possible switch to the Premier League and has given Liverpool ‘his full availability’ after initial talks, as he could soon become Arne Slot’s first summer arrival at Anfield.

Juventus reportedly want Chiesa to leave, two years after he permanently joined the Old Lady from Fiorentina for a fee in the region of £40m.

In four seasons at the club, the versatile forward has made 131 appearances for Juventus, scoring 32 goals and registering 23 assists.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 27-08-24.